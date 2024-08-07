In latest use of questionable language to attack an opponent, Ron DeSantis slams ‘shyster’ Tim Walz

Florida’s Governor continues to gripe about Kamala Harris’ VP pick.
Gov. Ron DeSantis called Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz a “shyster” on Fox News, rattling off policy moves he finds objectionable.
“I watched his speech and this guy is a shyster,” DeSantis told Sean Hannity, taking issue with Walz telling people that on abortion, they should mind their own business.
“This is the guy that set up a snitch line during COVID for neighbors to inform if somebody was violating his draconian code restrictions. He claims people should be able to make whatever health care decision they want. Yet he as Governor mandated the experimental COVID-19 jab. Then he says Republicans are weird yet this is the Governor who put tampons in the boys’ bathrooms throughout Minnesota schools.”
Walz has taken aim at Florida as noted Wednesday in POLITICO Florida’s “Playbook,” including urging people to move to his state during a flap over an AP Psychology class last year, and also saying that Florida was “focused on banning books, bullying LGBTQ+ students, and attacking teachers.”
Regarding the word “shyster,” there has been some debate about whether it is antisemitic or just defamatory toward lawyers. DeSantis has a history of using suspect language to make his points, such as his much-reported worries in 2018 that Democrat Andrew Gillum could “monkey this up” if elected, which DeSantis said had “zero” to do with race.
Speaking of accusations of antisemitism, DeSantis, who said Harris was enthralled to the “Hamas caucus” previously, doubled down on that rhyming pejorative during the Hannity interview when lamenting Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro not being on the ticket.
“They talked about her not picking Shapiro. And the question was, was she bending a knee to the pro-Hamas caucus and her own party? And I don’t think that’s the case. I think she is part of the pro-Hamas caucus in the Democratic Party,” DeSantis said.
The Governor also laid into “mainstream media” noting Walz’s military service, saying he also is “an Iraq veteran” but that doesn’t get mentioned enough.
“They talk more about him being a veteran in 24 hours than the mainstream media has ever mentioned that about me my entire time as Governor,” DeSantis said, in his latest foray into media criticism.
MH/Duuuval
August 7, 2024 at 9:29 am
Bryan Metzger, politics reporter at Business Insider, pointed out that J.D. Vance tried to hit Walz as a “San Francisco-style liberal,” but while Vance lived in San Francisco as a venture capitalist between 2013 and 2017, Walz went to San Francisco for the first time just last month.
Yep. both Trump and Vance are salt of the earth working stiffs!
Michael K
August 7, 2024 at 9:52 am
One of the things I like about Tim Walz is that he is a humble man, who went to a state college under the GI Bill and became a dedicated public school teacher, football coach, father – then US Congressman, and governor. But he never forgot his humble rural farming roots – or sold out his core values.
He shows us that rural people can reject the racism, misogyny, homophobia, xenophobia, and harmful greed that has metastasized within the Republican Party. He is the real ‘populist’ in this race. He reminds us, that because of progressive American leaders, old people have health care and a modest income, women and Black people can vote, and poor children don’t have to go hungry.
People like DeSantis, Trump, and Vance build themselves up by tearing others down. Decency long ago left the party of Lincoln.
Yrral
August 7, 2024 at 10:32 am
Trump is fraudster,facist , racist, rapist,this should especially give any woman a reason to not support him, unless they like supporting a rapist