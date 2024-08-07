Gov. DeSantis, Casey DeSantis visit Big Bend post-Debby

Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Taylor County to survey damage in the wake of Hurricane Debby, and Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis was with him as the two assessed damage and tried to help residents return to normal.

The Governor visited Roy’s Restaurant in Steinhatchee and met with some residents while he announced there will be $10 million in state funds made available for Small Business Bridge Loan Program assistance. He and Casey DeSantis also helped to open the Business Resource and Point of Distribution services for the Big Bend region of Florida.

“The State of Florida leads the nation in storm preparation and disaster response,” Ron DeSantis said. “We will continue to work around the clock to restore power and provide services and resources to Floridians hit by Hurricane Debby.”

The Business Resource Center was established at the Taylor County Middle School in Perry Tuesday. The Point of Distribution for businesses was set up with help from the Division of Emergency Management (DEM) and the Florida National Guard.

That distribution location provides supplies for both businesses and residents who are seeking help in recovering after the storm. There’s also a “Hope Bus” that is used to transport some supplies and people to locations that are recovering from the impact of the tropical blast.

“The Hope Bus is set up at Taylor County Middle School,” Casey DeSantis said. “We’ve mobilized Hope Florida to respond in the immediate aftermath of a storm. Residents impacted by Hurricane Debby can visit the Hope Bus to be connected with a Hope Navigator and immediate-need goods.”

Applications for the Small Business Bridge Loan Program are now being accepted through Sept. 30, though the program could end before then if all of the $10 million available is distributed before that deadline. Small business owners that are eligible for the program can apply for short-term loans up to $50,000. Agricultural and aquacultural business owners can seek loans up to $100,000.

“Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, the State Emergency Response Team continues our efforts to provide necessary resources to communities that suffered damages due to impacts from Hurricane Debby,” said DEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie.

“We have completed over half of the missions received prior to Debby’s landfall, and we will continue providing requested resources and support to help communities until each and every one has recovered.”