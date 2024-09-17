Laurel Lee earns backup from every Sheriff in CD 15

U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee now boasts the support of every Sheriff in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Hernando County Sheriff Chris Nocco are all backing the Thonotosassa Republican as she seeks re-election.

All three Sheriffs are Republicans, and each boasts a long record of winning elections themselves.

Chronister may be especially notable, as he currently works directly with Lee’s Democratic opponent, Hillsborough County Commissioner Pat Kemp. Named as the most powerful politician in Tampa Bay by a Florida Politics panel, Chronister won re-election in Hillsborough County this year without opposition.

“Laurel has a proven track record of getting things done,” Chronister said. “From her work on human trafficking, like the REPORT Act that she introduced and was signed into law, and making the crisis at our nation’s southern border a top issue since becoming elected, Laurel has been working tirelessly for her district. This is the kind of person we want and need representing Hillsborough County in Congress, and I am proud to support her reelection.”

A plurality of CD 15 voters live in Hillsborough County.

Nocco, who boasts his own strong political connections, also praised the incumbent.

“Laurel Lee has been a supporter of law enforcement and understands the importance of keeping our community safe,” Nocco said. “Laurel understands the rule of law and stands up for law and order in our communities. She has always supported law enforcement, and I know her support will continue. I ask that Pasco County voters join me in supporting Laurel Lee and sending her back to Washington.”

Judd, a nationally known law enforcement figure, also gave the freshman Congresswoman high marks.

“Laurel has been a supporter of law enforcement long before going to Congress,” Judd said. “As a former judge and prosecutor, she has understood just how important law enforcement is for keeping our communities safe. She’s someone who has always stood with us, and it is because of that, that I am backing her reelection campaign. We need her back in Congress so that she can continue to have the backs of our law enforcement.”

Lee welcomed the support of all three lawmen.

“It is an extreme honor to have the endorsements of Sheriffs Chronister, Nocco and Judd,” Lee said.

“These esteemed sheriffs are pillars of our communities, and they understand the critical role they and their officers play in serving and protecting our residents. As a former judge and prosecutor, I have seen firsthand the vital role that they play, and I am a strong supporter of our law enforcement. They are a crucial part of a law-abiding society, and we must support our law enforcement officers in order to keep our streets and communities safe.”