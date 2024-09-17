Democrats, Rick Scott clash over IVF in hot election year

Democrats are attacking U.S. Sen. Rick Scott for helping block a vote on a bill protecting vitro fertilization (IVF), as the Senate again failed to pass legislation to establish a nationwide right to the procedure.

It’s the second time the issue has come up in front of the Senate this year. Republicans blocked it in June as well.

Democrats have seized on the issue in an election year with reproductive rights on the ballot in several states, including in Florida. Scott is also battling for re-election against former Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel Powell.

“Rick Scott has again voted against protecting access to IVF — a miracle treatment that has allowed millions of Americans to start families,” Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said in a statement Tuesday. “He continues to lie to Floridians about his phony support for IVF but Scott’s toxic anti-choice record is clear. He’ll stop at nothing to rip away personal decisions from women and their families, and Floridians will hold him accountable in November.”

Meanwhile, Scott and fellow Republicans U.S. Sens. Katie Britt and Ted Cruz sent out a joint statement criticizing Democrats for pushing the IVF vote over what they said was a moot point.

“Senate Democrats have embraced a Summer of Scare Tactics — a partisan campaign of false fearmongering intended to mislead and confuse the American people. In vitro fertilization is legal and available in every state across our nation. We strongly support continued nationwide access to IVF, which has allowed millions of aspiring parents to start and grow their families,” according to a statement provided by Scott’s campaign Tuesday.

In June, Scott defended himself and said his own daughter used IVF to start her family.

“Sometimes families need help. Millions of babies have come into this world through IVF in vitro fertilization,” Scott said in an ad. “In fact, our youngest daughter is receiving IVF treatments right now, hoping to expand her family. She and I both agree: IVF must be protected for our family, for every family.”

Democrats are also bringing up abortion and women’s health care rights in the presidential race as Kamala Harris’ campaign released a new ad featuring sound bites about Roe v. Wade from the recent debate.

Meanwhile, the debate over abortion rights rages on in the Sunshine State, with Amendment 4 on the Nov. 5 ballot asking voters whether they want to enshrine abortion rights in the constitution.