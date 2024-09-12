Kamala Harris uses abortion talking points from presidential debate in new ad against Donald Trump

A new ad for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign weaponizes the presidential debate with a clip of former President Donald Trump bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade as ammunition in battleground states.

The one-minute ad replays the two candidates’ debating abortion on Tuesday. There’s no narrator — just Trump and Harris in their own words.

Harris’ campaign called it “the moment during the debate when things started to go bad for Donald Trump.”

“For 52 years, they’ve been trying to get Roe v. Wade into the states,” Trump said in the clip. “I did a great service in doing it. It took courage to do it, and the Supreme Court had great courage in doing it.”

Harris speaks next in the ad.

“I have talked with women around our country. You want to talk about this is what people wanted? Pregnant women who want to carry a pregnancy to term, suffering from a miscarriage, being denied care in an emergency room because the health care providers are afraid they might go to jail, and she’s bleeding out in a car in the parking lot. She didn’t want that. Her husband didn’t want that,” Harris said. “A 12- or 13-year-old survivor of incest being forced to carry a pregnancy to term. They don’t want that.”

It is the second commercial Harris’ campaign has created using clips from the presidential debate and is part of a $370 million in digital and television advertising spending between Labor Day and Election Day across the battleground states, the campaign said in a news release Thursday.

“The ad, called “Wanted,” comes as Trump heads to Arizona and Nevada to campaign. These two states face referendum votes to enshrine reproductive freedom in their state constitutions this November – emphasizing the stakes in this election on this issue,” the campaign said in the release.

The campaign did not immediately respond to a question if the abortion ad would play in Florida, where Republicans are in control. Still, the state has an upcoming abortion rights initiative in the Nov. 5 General Election.