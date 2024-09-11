Kamala Harris, Donald Trump fight over abortion in fiery debate

Vice President Kamala Harris charged that former President Donald Trump will approve a national abortion ban and monitor women’s pregnancies and miscarriages as she defended women’s reproductive rights during Tuesday’s presidential debate.

Abortion rights became a fiery, prominent issue when the two candidates clashed in their first meeting.

Harris said a woman bleeding from a miscarriage or a child survivor from incest may need access to an abortion, but physicians are afraid to treat them since more than 20 states criminalize the procedure.

“The majority of Americans believe in a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body,” Harris said as she argued that her opponent would ban abortion nationally under Project 2025, created by the Heritage Foundation.

Trump denied he would sign a national abortion ban or monitor pregnancies and has repeatedly said he would not back Project 2025, though several of his allies worked to craft the plan.

“Well, there she goes again. It’s a lie. I’m not signing a ban,” Trump responded. “And there’s no reason to sign a ban. Because we’ve gotten what everybody wanted,” as he referenced the end of Roe v. Wade.

Trump mocked Harris for pledging to sign a bill if Congress reinstated the protections of Roe v. Wade.

“You know what it reminds me of? When they said they’re going to get student loans terminated and it ended up being a total catastrophe,” Trump said.

Moderator Linsey Davis brought up Trump’s flip-flop on his support for Florida’s upcoming Amendment 4 initiative that seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the constitution.

“In your home state of Florida, you surprised many with regard to your six-week abortion ban because you initially had said that it was too short and you said, ‘I’m going to be voting that we need more than six weeks.’ But then the very next day, you reversed course and said you would vote to support the six-week ban,” Davis said to introduce the abortion topic during the debate.

Trump responded by accusing Harris’ vice presidential candidate, Tim Walz, and Democrats of supporting abortions in the ninth month of pregnancy and “execution after birth.”

“The Democrats are radical in that,” Trump said.

Davis fact checked him later saying, “There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it’s born.”

Harris also disputed that elective abortions are happening in their ninth month of pregnancy.

“Nowhere in America is a woman carrying a pregnancy to term and asking for an abortion. That is not happening. It’s insulting to the women of America,” Harris said.

In explaining his views, Trump said he supports abortion exceptions for rape, incest and saving the mother’s life.

“I believe strongly in it. Ronald Reagan did also,” Trump said.

He added that abortion needs to be decided at the state level, and that’s what is happening since he did a “great service” in helping overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case.

“Every legal scholar, every Democrat, every Republican, liberal, conservative, they all wanted this issue to be brought back to the states where the people could vote. And that’s what happened,” Trump said, falsely arguing there was unanimity on this issue.

“Each individual state is voting. It’s the vote of the people now. It’s not tied up in the federal government. I did a great service in doing it. It took courage to do it. And the Supreme Court had great courage in doing it. And I give tremendous credit to those six Justices.”