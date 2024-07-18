Democrats sound alarm about Donald Trump-JD Vance presidency and Project 2025

Florida is the test case for what a Donald Trump–JD Vance presidency could look like under Project 2025, state Democrats say.

Democrats spoke at a press conference to raise the alarm about the conservative plan to reshape the federal government, saying they fear Republicans will push for a national abortion ban, limit access to contraception and expand the President’s power by removing checks and balances.

They pointed to what’s already happened in Florida with elected State Attorneys being thrown from office and the current six-week abortion ban.

“We are already seeing the first chapter of the Project 2025 playbook tested out right here in the state of Florida,” Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said. “Trump may have been trying to distance himself from it now, but it is crystal clear that these dangerous and extreme policies are the platform of his Republican Party.”

Vance supports a national abortion ban without exceptions for rape or incest, Fried added.

“The first decision that Donald Trump had to do was choose a Vice President, and he chose JD Vance, one of the most extreme individuals when it comes to abortion,” Fried said. “JD Vance has continued to go after reproductive freedom and women’s rights that will take us back decades.”

Project 2025 is a 900-page plan from the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation aiming to reshape the federal government, eliminate the entire Department of Education, limit abortion access and more.

“It is a radical agenda by Trump and his MAGA loyalists that will roll back our rights. … He’s tried to deny it, but Project 2025 was written for Trump by his closest allies, and it should concern every American,” said Monique Worrell, the Orange County State Attorney who was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis and is now running for her seat back.

DeSantis had accused her of failing to consistently enforce the law.

Worrell said how she “unjustly” lost her top prosecutor job was “a preview of the extremist policies outlined by the MAGA Republican Party and their dangerous Project 2025 agenda to fire and replace independent civil servants across the government with extreme MAGA loyalists.”

She added, “This agenda, for a second Trump term, holds the potential to transform our daily lives, redefining what we know an American president can do, and giving the White House the power to change our country in ways we’ve never seen before.”

During the press conference, Fried also addressed DeSantis’ political future and vowed to keep fighting for President Joe Biden despite a growing number of Democrats calling for him off the ticket.