‘It couldn’t happen to a nicer guy’: Nikki Fried says Ron DeSantis has no political ‘future’

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried is dismissing potential political plans of the state’s Republican Governor, saying relegation to political obscurity is what he deserves.
“His political future is over. He has no path,” Fried said of Ron DeSantis during a press call in the wake of JD Vance’s selection as Donald Trump’s running mate.
“The people across this country rejected the MAGA extremism, they rejected the six-week abortion ban, they rejected the all-out assault on our education and book banning,” Fried added. “And so now that Trump has given the nod to JD that he is going to be MAGA 2.0, I truly don’t know where Ron goes from here and quite honestly on behalf of myself as a Floridian, it couldn’t happen to a nicer person.”
Though DeSantis would seem to be the odd man out if Trump gets elected and Vance runs in 2028, DeSantis nonetheless is making moves to keep himself in the national eye. He addressed Iowa Republicans at a lunch event at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Meanwhile, August promises more political travel for DeSantis, who has yet to offer public comment on Trump’s running mate since his selection Monday. He will go to Washington, where Republicans seek to raise $1 million for Trump.
DeSantis addressed the Republican National Convention this week, delivering a well-received speech full of familiar lines.
“Let’s send Joe Biden back to his basement and let’s send Donald Trump back to the White House,” DeSantis said to cheers, eliciting a smile from Trump.
“Donald Trump stands in their way, and he stands up for America,” DeSantis added. “We cannot let him down, and we cannot let America down.”
6 comments
My Take
July 18, 2024 at 4:26 pm
DeSgustus won’t shut up but he is damaged goods.
Not, not selected by America … rejected.
Ron Ogden
July 18, 2024 at 4:30 pm
Is she NUTZ! She needs to stay out of the POTting shed. My Gawd, is there a more unaware person in politics in this state.
Concerned Citizen
July 18, 2024 at 4:37 pm
Didn’t Matt Gotha run Nikki’s campaign?
Michael K
July 18, 2024 at 5:01 pm
Ron is not going anywhere near the White House. Good thing he’s in Wisconsin. He can commiserate with that other once great white GQP hopeful Scott Walker.
David Pakman
July 18, 2024 at 5:42 pm
Ron Desanctimonius turned Florida into a theocratic police state, but come to think of it, it’s been trending that way for decades. Just recently they’ve cracked down on the asian massage parlors. That’s a big step back. I’m surprised they even made weed legal. I guess they feel the lower classes might as well go ahead and partake because they’ll never make it out of their class with what these hogs have going here. High prices and low wages, no affordable housing, no medical care unless you’re rich. Too many people working for one person just to hand it all to someone else to keep a roof over their heads. Florida is a giant slave ship and the lower classes lead meaningless lives here. DeSantis talks about free state but it’s not. That’s all absurd propaganda. A slap in the face really. It’s freedom for the rich and freedom t-shirts for everyone else.
My Take
July 18, 2024 at 8:02 pm
In a few months, no one outside of Florida will think of him again.