‘It couldn’t happen to a nicer guy’: Nikki Fried says Ron DeSantis has no political ‘future’

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried is dismissing potential political plans of the state’s Republican Governor, saying relegation to political obscurity is what he deserves.

“His political future is over. He has no path,” Fried said of Ron DeSantis during a press call in the wake of JD Vance’s selection as Donald Trump’s running mate.

“The people across this country rejected the MAGA extremism, they rejected the six-week abortion ban, they rejected the all-out assault on our education and book banning,” Fried added. “And so now that Trump has given the nod to JD that he is going to be MAGA 2.0, I truly don’t know where Ron goes from here and quite honestly on behalf of myself as a Floridian, it couldn’t happen to a nicer person.”

Though DeSantis would seem to be the odd man out if Trump gets elected and Vance runs in 2028, DeSantis nonetheless is making moves to keep himself in the national eye. He addressed Iowa Republicans at a lunch event at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, August promises more political travel for DeSantis, who has yet to offer public comment on Trump’s running mate since his selection Monday. He will go to Washington, where Republicans seek to raise $1 million for Trump.

DeSantis addressed the Republican National Convention this week, delivering a well-received speech full of familiar lines.

“Let’s send Joe Biden back to his basement and let’s send Donald Trump back to the White House,” DeSantis said to cheers, eliciting a smile from Trump.

“Donald Trump stands in their way, and he stands up for America,” DeSantis added. “We cannot let him down, and we cannot let America down.”