‘Ready for it!’: Florida Democrats welcome Taylor Swift’s support for Kamala Harris

Forget last night’s presidential debate. The real takeaway from Tuesday in American politics: Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris.

Florida Democrats, who have said for some time that the state is in play, are enthusing about the pop icon’s impending stop in the state, which just happens to be weeks before the election.

“Like millions of Floridians, I’m ready for it! Tonight, we welcomed Taylor Swift to the coalition supporting Kamala Harris for President. Taylor has one of the most powerful platforms on the planet, and she used it tonight to encourage her fans to register to vote and support the Harris-(Tim) Walz ticket,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried.

“Excited Swifties can visit iwillvote.com to make sure they’re registered to vote in the upcoming election. Taylor is bringing the Eras Tour to Miami in the weekend leading up to early voting, and I look forward to seeing that energy play out in Florida!!! You can expect to see Florida Democrats organizing in full force in Miami-Dade County around her visit as we work to take back Florida.”

Fried’s enthusiasm comes after Swift announced her decision following Tuesday’s debate.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift said after the debate on Instagram.

Swift shared that fake news led her to make a real endorsement.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

Trump says the endorsement will hurt Swift somehow.

“She’s a very liberal person, she always seems to endorse a Democrat and she will probably pay the price for that in the market.”