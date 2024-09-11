‘Ready for it!’: Florida Democrats welcome Taylor Swift’s support for Kamala Harris

Forget last night’s presidential debate. The real takeaway from Tuesday in American politics: Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris.
Florida Democrats, who have said for some time that the state is in play, are enthusing about the pop icon’s impending stop in the state, which just happens to be weeks before the election.
“Like millions of Floridians, I’m ready for it! Tonight, we welcomed Taylor Swift to the coalition supporting Kamala Harris for President. Taylor has one of the most powerful platforms on the planet, and she used it tonight to encourage her fans to register to vote and support the Harris-(Tim) Walz ticket,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried.
“Excited Swifties can visit iwillvote.com to make sure they’re registered to vote in the upcoming election. Taylor is bringing the Eras Tour to Miami in the weekend leading up to early voting, and I look forward to seeing that energy play out in Florida!!! You can expect to see Florida Democrats organizing in full force in Miami-Dade County around her visit as we work to take back Florida.”
Fried’s enthusiasm comes after Swift announced her decision following Tuesday’s debate.
“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift said after the debate on Instagram.
Swift shared that fake news led her to make a real endorsement.
“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”
Trump says the endorsement will hurt Swift somehow.
“She’s a very liberal person, she always seems to endorse a Democrat and she will probably pay the price for that in the market.”
11 comments
Stephen D
September 11, 2024 at 8:40 am
I think most of her fan base (Swifties) are too young to vote.
Alexa is Biased
September 11, 2024 at 8:41 am
Ha! Ha! I couldn’t name one Taylor Swift song. Put me down that I could care less who she endorses.
Dont Say FLA
September 11, 2024 at 8:43 am
You’re absolutely right. MAGAs should be totally unconcerned. Nothing to see there. Move along.
Same goes for the Kelce Brothers’ fan base. Everybody is 17 or younger.
Nobody cares. Except Matt Gaetz.
Elly Florida
September 11, 2024 at 8:41 am
I wonder what Taylor Swift thinks of Harris’s tax structures. Ouch!!! It’ll hurt big time.
Alexa is Biased
September 11, 2024 at 8:42 am
She is also zipping around on her private jet like John Kerry telling all of us to reduce our carbon footprint.
Dont Say FLA
September 11, 2024 at 8:48 am
John Kerry zips around on his wife’s private jet.
Alexa is Biased
September 11, 2024 at 8:52 am
Still a biz jet telling us to live our lives differently from theirs. Memories of Al Gore in his McMansion with tens of thousands of AC BTU telling us the same. They are all hypocrites.
Dont Say FLA
September 11, 2024 at 8:47 am
Harris’ tax structure means more consumers can buy more Taylor remixes and re-releases, so I feel sure Taylor will approve.
A higher tax rate for Taylor along with a much higher income for Taylor means what? More money for Taylor!
Alexa is Biased
September 11, 2024 at 9:23 am
Wanna bet that her accounts and financial planners will do whatever they can to reduce her tax liability? 🤣
Dont Say FLA
September 11, 2024 at 8:50 am
I love how Taylor waited long enough to make Donald J Slump look extra stupid when she endorsed VP Harris.
Strategery: Taylor has it. MAGA? Not so much. All they got is compromising photos and videos of some former-GOP politicians.
ScienceBLVR
September 11, 2024 at 9:31 am
One thing I do know and probably sticks in his craw more than anything.. Taylor has fans in every age group including age eligible voters… and the SIZE of her crowds?
Ha! Not enough Trumplicans in the world to even come close to that number.
Oh I want to be in that number, when the Swifties come marching in…