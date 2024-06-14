‘Grandpa’ Rick Scott says he supports IVF as he shares daughter’s story in new ad

As he fends off attacks from Democrats for his votes blocking IVF and contraception, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has a new ad discussing his daughter’s fertility struggles.

“My wife, Ann, and I have two daughters and seven perfect grandkids. Each is a precious gift from God. But sometimes families need help. Millions of babies have come into this world through IVF in vitro fertilization,” Scott says in the ad. “In fact, our youngest daughter is receiving IVF treatments right now, hoping to expand her family. She and I both agree: IVF must be protected for our family, for every family.”

Scott plays up that he is a “grandpa who approved this message” as he falls into a pool while playing with his grandchildren.

On Thursday, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried attacked Scott for siding with Republicans to block legislation protecting IVF and contraception.

“We need to remember that Rick Scott’s attacks on reproductive freedom is not just about politics. His policies have real and dangerous effects on the health and well-being of women across Florida,” Fried said during the virtual press conference.

Fried was asked about Scott’s daughter getting IVF and Scott’s voting record.

“You have somebody who’s putting politics in front of what he knows is right and just,” Fried said. “He has his own personal story of how it’s expanded his own family, and yet he’s putting politics in front of the well-being of his own family.”

In Florida and across the country, abortion rights, contraception and IVF are being pushed by Democrats in an election year and as courts’ rulings come in a post-Roe v. Wade country.

Scott is up for re-election this year. Meanwhile, Floridians will decide whether or not to approve abortion rights this November. Amendment 4 limits government interference on abortion after the state’s six-week abortion ban kicked in May 1.