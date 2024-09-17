September 17, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Paula Stark maintains significant cash advantage as she seeks re-election in HD 47

Jacob OglesSeptember 17, 20245min1

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Democrats, Rick Scott clash over IVF in hot election year

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 9.17.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesSouth Florida

After debate over losing shelter beds, Miami-Dade OKs plan to buy hotel for unhoused seniors

Paula Stark
Will that help her win re-election in a seat Joe Biden won by 13 percentage points?

Rep. Paula Stark enjoys a significant cash advantage over Democratic opponent Maria Revelles despite serving in one of the most pro-Joe Biden House districts represented by a Republican.

Stark raised over $62,000 for her re-election campaign in House District 47 through Sept. 6, closing the last reporting period with $35,231 cash.

While this is a modest amount compared to some incumbents, she has more than 10 times the cash of Revelles, who, after a Democratic primary, had less than $3,200 remaining out of nearly $28,000 raised to date.

At the same time, Revelles has enjoyed more party support. To date, the Florida House Democratic Campaign Committee has provided Revelles with nearly $32,000 worth of in-kind consulting and research, the bulk of which occurred in late August after Revelles secured her party nomination. The Florida Democratic Party has also provided nearly $5,200 in staff support.

In contrast, the Republican Party of Florida has provided around $6,000 in assistance to Stark’s re-election campaign to date.

That may be because, unlike some colleagues in competitive seats, Stark holds a significant cash advantage over her Democratic challenger.

Stark’s political committee also has more in the bank than one controlled by Revelles, though that’s a more complicated situation.

The Friends of Paula committee has raised less than $85,000 and spent nearly $86,000, and it is only in the black thanks to a loan for more than $11,000 from a business run by boyfriend and campaign treasurer Joel Davis. The committee’s expenditures have drawn public scrutiny, as have late-filed expense reports with the Florida House in her official capacity.

Regardless, the loans mean the committee has upward of $10,000 ready to deploy.

But since reports first surfaced about meal and travel spending, the committee has only recently spent money on more frugal campaign expenses, including about $2,400 in late August on advertising costs with Washington-based Wildfire Contact.

Her official campaign spent only a little more than $400 in August, most of that at an Osceola Chamber of Commerce hobnob. The campaign spent nothing in September.

The Friends of Maria Revelles campaign has raised a little more than $34,000, including a $3,000 boost after the Democratic Primary. The Florida Democratic Party notably provided more than $3,400 of in-kind support to Revelles in August before she was the nominee.

But the committee has only about $2,600 left in the bank, and while none of it is debt, that leaves the entity with a fraction of what Stark’s committee still has in the bank.

Stark won her seat in 2022 in one of the biggest surprises of the cycle, emerging victorious in a House district where Democrat Joe Biden won almost 56% of the presidential vote in 2020 even as Donald Trump won statewide.

The Republican won 51% of the vote to Democrat Anthony Nieves’ 49%. Revelles defeated Nieves in the Democratic Primary this year.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSarasota Dems condemn dangerous rhetoric, unless it comes from one of their own

nextAfter debate over losing shelter beds, Miami-Dade OKs plan to buy hotel for unhoused seniors

One comment

  • Butt and beave

    September 17, 2024 at 5:32 pm

    It’s nice to use consumers dollar’s to find and pay the way.. we all need to circulate funds to keep the ball rolling some get a Mercedes and. Some get a Ford. ( Even though Ford engineered it)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories