Delegation for 9.17.24: Another attempt — World Cup — Honduras — tariffs — incoming

Closer to home

A second apparent assassination plot on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump failed this weekend, this time with events playing out in the Republican’s home state of Florida.

No shots were fired before the Secret Service thwarted the potential attack. Authorities say Ryan Wesley Routh waited outside a West Palm Beach golf course for 12 hours for a chance to shoot at the former President. Ultimately, Routh left the scene, and police arrested him in neighboring Martin County. He later appeared in West Palm Beach federal court on gun charges, with more state and federal charges likely coming soon.

As prosecutors build a case, Florida lawmakers already sitting on a special committee investigating a Pennsylvania assassination attempt on Trump promised to scrutinize security measures in Florida as well.

“We have seen two very atrocious attempts on President Trump’s life – this must end,” Rep. Laurel Lee, a Thonotosassa Republican, posted on X. “I will be demanding answers from the Secret Service this week on how this could have happened again as well as call on them to up their level of protection for the former President.”

The prior attempt injured the candidate and left a rally attendee dead before the Secret Service killed shooter Thomas Crooks. While security breaches were neither as blatant nor as consequential in the Florida incident, lawmakers said they still need explanations about how a potential shooter came so close to a presidential candidate.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, told CNN he was shocked to see an individual with deadly intent come so close so soon after the July attack.

“I never thought I’d be appointed to an assassination attempt task force while in Congress, let alone have a second attempt only a month into the task force,” he said. “We should all be deeply concerned about how yet another disturbed person got this close to President Trump with a weapon.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Michael Waltz blamed the political rhetoric of Trump’s opponents for creating an atmosphere that led to the attack.

“The Left’s dangerous rhetoric (Trump is a dictator, he’s selling Ukraine to (Vladimir) Putin, he needs to be stopped ‘by any means necessary’) is RADICALIZING people like Ryan Routh and Thomas Crooks,” he posted on X. “Why is the FBI staying quiet on his motive? America needs MAXIMUM transparency NOW!”

Crooks is a 20-year-old registered Republican who signaled little about his motive. Routh once was a Republican but dropped any party affiliation from his registration years ago and has donated money to Democrats, including President Joe Biden.

As for Trump, he took to his Truth Social platform to weigh in on the rhetoric and threats to his life and didn’t soften his tone at all. He pegged a share of the blame on Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

“The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe’s, then Kamala’s, Political Opponent, ME, has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust,” he posted. “Because of this Communist Left Rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse!”

Harris, for her part, unequivocally condemned the attack and any political violence.

“I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe,” she posted on X. “Violence has no place in America.”

Soccer security

Miami will serve in 2026 as one of the 11 American cities hosting the FIFA World Cup as matches kick off across North America. As one of the world’s biggest sporting events, the World Cup brings its own national security risk.

Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both South Florida Republicans, led a letter to Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calling for a plan to be crafted now to keep Miami and neighboring cities hosting teams ready for any threat on the field. Plans, of course, will unfold over a change in administrations.

“As FBI Director (Chris) Wray highlighted to Congress in June 2024, the United States faces an all-time high threat environment,” the letter reads. “With the country looking forward to 2026, we hope that by highlighting our concerns now, the United States, including Florida, will be better prepared to host the World Cup.”

Republican Reps. Aaron Bean, Mario Díaz-Balart, Scott Franklin, María Elvira Salazar and Waltz co-signed the letter along with Moskowitz, a Democrat.

Homeland Security has already classified six early matches in Miami as Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) 2 events, while a third-place matchup planned in the city is listed as a SEAR 1 event. The delegation members sought security details on how to prepare for those events.

But members also asked how the Transportation Security Administration and Customs and Border Protection will prepare international airports for the influx of foreign travelers.

“What steps is the Office of Intelligence and Analysis taking to improve real-time information sharing between the Department and state and local law enforcement agencies in the lead up to and during the United States (and Florida specifically) hosting the World Cup?” the letter asks.

Heat on Honduras

Several members of the delegation spoke out against Honduran President Xiomara Castro de Zelaya’s decision to end an extradition treaty with the U.S.

“The interference and interventionism of the United States, as well as its intention to direct the politics of Honduras through its embassy and other representatives, is intolerable,” Castro wrote in a social media post.

The move came after U.S. Ambassador to Honduras Laura Dogu voiced a belief that Castro’s Defense Minister met with members of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government. Dogu said she was surprised the officials would meet with “drug traffickers,” according to Reuters.

Florida lawmakers were among those to issue a bicameral letter slamming Castro for the response. Scott was one of two Senators who signed the statement. Reps. Díaz-Balart, Carlos Giménez and Salazar also joined.

“We are deeply concerned by the recent decision by Honduran President Xiomara Castro to terminate the U.S.-Honduras extradition treaty, which has been an important tool in combating the criminal mafias and human traffickers which operate in Honduras,” the statement reads.

“This reckless decision by President Castro places in jeopardy the future of U.S.-Honduran military and law enforcement cooperation. The economic well-being and security of Honduras and its citizens is intimately linked to the United States. We believe that this decision undermines our shared priorities and jeopardizes our relationship.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, was also part of the statement, as were Republican Rep. Keith Self of Texas and Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González-Colon.

Toughening tariffs

As a debate over tariffs plays out in the presidential race, Rubio wants to ensure loopholes aren’t already opening for China to evade levies on U.S. imports.

He criticized a Biden-Harris administration de minimis rule that would exempt tariffs on goods valued at less than $800. Rubio said this would only encourage sending cheap – and even illegal – products into the United States.

“It’s policy; it’s just bad policy. Hundreds of millions of Chinese packages will continue to flood our country through the de minimis loophole under this proposed Biden-Harris rule,” Rubio said.

“The sky-high volume of packages and lack of an accountability system in the de minimis regime will make this rule almost unenforceable and leave a large share of de minimis packages from China untouched. The only way to stop Communist China from abusing the de minimis loophole is to pass my bipartisan bill to end de minimis treatment for all goods imported from China.”

Florida’s senior Senator has introduced the Import Security and Fairness Act to cut off such end runs around duties. He has also raised concerns about discount products already undercutting domestically produced goods in the U.S.

China crackdown

Bean also filed four bills, each with the goal of challenging China on the economic and military stage.

“The Biden-Harris administration is not serious about addressing the rising threat posed by Communist China,” the Fernandina Beach Republican said.

“By refusing to stand up against the CCP, the Biden-Harris administration has made it clear they have no intention of ending their policy of appeasement. Our wake-up call came in the form of a Chinese spy balloon, and that’s why I voted in strong support of real protections against the threats that the Chinese Communist Party poses to our military, economy and our values.”

His legislation includes the Protecting America’s Innovation and Economic Security from CCP Act (HR 1398), which established intellectual property protections from the Chinese government, and the Protecting American Agriculture from Foreign Adversaries Act (HR 9456), which would limit Chinese investment in farmland and biotechnology.

He also filed the DHS Restrictions on Confucius Institutes and Chinese Entities of Concern Act (HR 1516), which would prohibit Homeland Security from funding any Confucius Institute partnerships with American higher education institutes.

Finally, the End Chinese Dominance of Electric Vehicles in America Act (HR 7980) would exempt Chinese manufacturers from tax loopholes supported by the administration. Still, Bean said it would benefit foreign adversaries.

Salvadoran sensation

A Salvadoran human rights organization is criticizing Rep. Matt Gaetz, Salazar, and other lawmakers in the recently formed bipartisan El Salvador Caucus.

The Committee in Solidarity with the People of El Salvador (CISPES) last week issued a report that accused the lawmakers of “whitewashing” the “brutality” of El Salvador President Nayib Bukele’s government.

Gaetz, co-Chair of the caucus, takes particular criticism, named 11 times in the short report. It takes aim at the Fort Walton Beach Republican for a visit to El Salvador where he received tours of prison facilities.

“During the tour, Gaetz, dressed in all black and sporting black sunglasses, gestured to overcrowded prison cells, each with an armed guard at its door, as he praised Bukele’s incarceration policies,” the report states.

But Gaetz pushed back on the allegations.

“CISPES has baselessly accused the Congressional El Salvador Caucus of ‘whitewashing human rights abuses,’” Gaetz said. “While the caucus has drawn attention to the many human rights abuses by gangs such as MS-13 and the successful operations by the government of El Salvador to restore law and order, CISPES has ignored the anarcho-tyranny of the gangs. Instead, they have attacked the lawful and necessary security measures installed by the El Salvadoran government and President Bukele.”

He suggested that the group remained unconcerned about crime elements brought under control since Bukele’s election.

“Where was CISPES when dozens of innocent people were being murdered per day in El Salvador?” Gaetz said. “Where was CISPES when El Salvador was the most dangerous country in the world? If CISPES truly stood in ‘solidarity’ with the people of El Salvador, they would support President Bukele’s state of exception, which the people of El Salvador support by over 90%.”

Anticipated arrival

Another $28 million will soon be among the arrivals at Orlando’s area airports. Rep. Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, announced that Airport Improvement Program grants from the Federal Aviation Administration will land soon at Orlando International Airport and Kissimmee Gateway Airport.

“We are proud to see our airports in Florida’s 9th District receive key federal funds to improve taxiways and ensure they can safely operate for years to come,” Soto said. “Thanks to the Infrastructure Law and other major investments made by House Democrats and the Biden-Harris administration in the 117th Congress, we’ve had the opportunity to expand our world-class airport at MCO with a new terminal to accommodate increased travel, new gates and a pedestrian bridge.”

The Orlando airport will receive more than $17.8 million, which will be used to rehabilitate the lighting and surface of two taxiways.

“This funding is instrumental to continue crucial infrastructure improvements at Orlando International Airport, which welcomed nearly 58 million visitors to Central Florida last year,” said Kevin Thibault, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “The support from our local and federal partners, such as Congressman Soto, not only enhances our facilities and drives innovation, it also significantly benefits travelers by improving their experience and providing seamless connectivity.”

The Kissimmee facility will also receive almost $10.3 million for one of its taxiways and $1.4 million to upgrade an air traffic control tower.

“We’ve also seen Kissimmee Gateway Airport receive millions of dollars to fully upgrade its air traffic control tower to ensure safety for travelers and personnel,” Soto said. “Our office will continue working with federal, state, and local partners to secure funds needed to keep Central Florida moving forward.”

Celebrating immigrants

Rep. Kathy Castor celebrated the community contributions of Tampa Bay immigrants in a special ceremony last week as the Tampa Democrat hosted her annual American Dream Awards.

“The beauty of this country revolves around the diversity among us. These giants in our community are achieving their own version of the American Dream as athletes and legal professionals, ensuring the wheels of justice turn for everyone, educators and entrepreneurs. In this community, our differences make this a great place to work, raise a family and pursue our dreams,” Castor said.

“When people start to condemn or insult immigrants, I take it personally. That’s why this event is so important to me so that we can uplift the beautiful stories of our neighbors across the Tampa Bay area.”

This year, four awards were issued to philanthropists Carlos and Karelis Carrasco, immigration lawyer Jamila Little, Hillsborough County Schools’ Migrant Education Director Carol Mayo and content creator Daniel Hurtado de Mendoza.

“When I enrolled in eighth grade in the United States, I was placed in lower-level classes because the school believed I did not know English,” Mayo said.

“As a teacher, I work every day to ensure my students, whether they speak English or not, are not questioned on their intellectual ability. We hear a lot of negativity around immigrants, but it takes all of us to focus on the goodness and share that.”

VA branch

The Veterans Affairs (VA) Administration opened a new Lakeland VA Clinic in May. Now, Polk County Veterans Services will operate a branch office in the facility, a decision Franklin praised.

The Lakeland Republican said the facility will benefit some 54,000 veterans living in Polk County, many of whom have interfaced with the Congressman’s office to deal with bureaucratic challenges.

“I understand how challenging it can be for fellow veterans to navigate the VA,” Franklin said. “An experienced and compassionate VSO makes all the difference in helping veterans get the benefits they’ve earned. I’m pleased my office was successful in coordinating with the VA to re-establish a county veteran services presence in Lakeland. I’m confident this office will provide top-notch assistance for our nation’s heroes.”

According to Franklin’s Office, the county division and the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs will staff the second-floor offices at different points each week. This marks the first physical presence of some of the services within Lakeland since the COVID pandemic began.

“We look forward to providing our Lakeland Veterans with the best possible assistance to maximize their benefits,” said Polk County Veteran Services Supervisor Joseph Lesniewicz. “It has been a long journey to have a VSO presence in Lakeland and we are thankful for the opportunity and grateful for Congressman Franklin’s help in this process.”

Sanctions restored

The Biden administration last week reimposed sanctions on Venezuela, nearly two months after Maduro declared himself the victor of an election virtually every outside observer believes he lost.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat who filed legislation to reinstate restrictions, praised the administration’s stance.

“Today, I am grateful that the Biden-Harris administration is taking decisive action to implement key components of my bill by targeting criminal actors in the regime who have facilitated Maduro’s election theft and violent repression of his own people,” she said.

“These designations are a critical step to amplify international pressure on the Maduro regime to face the facts: Edmundo González won in a landslide, and the Venezuelan people deserve to have their votes counted and their rights respected.”

Wasserman Schultz also noted that Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, sent a letter to opposition candidate González, just exiled from Venezuela, and opposition Primary winner María Corina Machado, who was kicked off the ballot before the July election.

“We will continue to encourage the parties in Venezuela to begin discussions on a respectful, peaceful handover of power in accordance with Venezuelan electoral law,” Harris wrote, according to McClatchy.

Scott agreed with the decision to reimpose sanctions but believed the administration had acted slowly and still needed to do more.

“Our pressure on the Biden-Harris admin to stand up to Maduro and sanction his corrupt and illegitimate regime is working! This is good, but it’s not enough, and we won’t stop fighting,” Scott said.

“We need to cut all funds to the Maduro regime and immediately pass my BOLIVAR Act to apply even more devastating pressure on Maduro by sending the message to the world that doing business with this dying regime is not a profitable or smart decision.”

Tossing a flag

A traffic stop involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill attracted negative national attention to Miami-Dade County from across the country. It also angered Rep. Frederica Wilson, who said pride in the team for years served as a unifying force, bringing together police and minority communities.

The Miami-Dade Democrat criticized Miami-Dade officer Danny Torres and other officers involved in pulling Hill out of his car, pinning him on the ground, and handcuffing him before ultimately deciding there was no reason to detain the professional football player.

“I’ve worked for decades with the Miami Dolphins, the police, and the 5000 Role Models of Excellence to foster civil relationships between the police and Black men, and I’m pissed at this interaction,” Wilson said.

“Just when we thought things were getting better between our officers and the Black community, this incident set us back, and I am even more committed now to easing that tension between the police and Black men, which has existed since slavery.”

Wilson said police must act quickly to help restore the relationship with the South Florida community.

“I know these officers do not represent the entire Miami-Dade Police Department, as there are many officers who protect our community with civility every day,” she said.

“I have reached out to Tyreek Hill, the Miami Dolphins, Miami-Dade County officials, and the Dade Police Department for clarification. We must all continue working together to keep our community safe and ease the tension that persists.”

On this day

Sept. 17, 1787 – “U.S. Constitution signed” via Library of Congress – Members of the Constitutional Convention signed the final draft of the Constitution. Two days earlier, when a final vote was called, Edmund Randolph called for another convention to carefully review the Constitution. This motion, supported by George Mason and Elbridge Gerry, was voted down and the Constitution was adopted. James Madison, later known as the “Father of our Constitution,” was among the most influential delegates at the Constitutional Convention. After four months of secret debate, the Constitution replaced the Articles of Confederation and proposed an entirely new form of government.

Sept. 17, 1976 – “Space Shuttle Enterprise makes its public debut” via the National Aeronautics and Space Administration – NASA rolled out its first space shuttle from its manufacturing plant in Palmdale, California. In 1972, Richard Nixon directed NASA to build a partially reusable space transportation system, stating, “It would revolutionize transportation into near space.” NASA Administrator James Fletcher hailed the President’s decision as a “historic step in the nation’s space program,” adding it would change what humans can accomplish in space. Gathered dignitaries who hailed the benefits of the new space transportation system witnessed Enterprise’s premiere rollout. The creator and cast members of the TV series Star Trek also attended the event.

___

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol.