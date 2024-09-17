Ashley Moody blames Joe Biden, Dems for latest threat to Donald Trump’s life

Florida’s Attorney General is prosecuting a case against national Democrats in the wake of another assassination attempt against Donald Trump.
Front and center in the indictment from Attorney General Ashley Moody: President Joe Biden.
“A couple of days before the first assassination attempt, President Biden himself said President Trump should be put in a bullseye,” Moody said on Fox News’ “America Reports.”
“He had to walk back those remarks after that assassination attempt and apologize for them. But only 39 days later, when he stood at the Democratic National Convention on television, he said the threat is still very much alive. And 25 days later, we saw another assassination attempt again.”
The AG says Democrats have “amped up this rhetoric,” charging members of Congress with saying Trump should be “eliminated” or “shot.”
Moody’s segment immediately followed an appearance by Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance, and she contrasted the GOP ticket to the opposition, hailing “how they’re approaching” voter contact despite the attempts on Trump’s life.
“The people deserve to hear from us. We are courageous, we are brave. We will be out there. We’re not going to back down. We’re not afraid of assassination attempts, unlike the Democrats who are afraid to be in front of the media,” Moody said.
Vance expressed defiance during a Q-and-A he held at his Michigan event Tuesday when asked why the event was not outside.
“With close to 500 patriots in the state of Michigan outside this building and inside, I’d like to see an assassin try to come in this room. They’ve come to the wrong place if you try to walk into this place right now,” the Ohio Senator said to applause.
Ocean Joe
September 17, 2024 at 3:11 pm
The folks who want everybody to have a gun, without limitations are complaining about the logical result of flooding the country with them.
Frankie M.
September 17, 2024 at 3:23 pm
Apparently the people blaming Harris & Biden for the attacks don’t own mirrors.
ScienceBLVR
September 17, 2024 at 3:20 pm
With close to 500 patriots in the state of Michigan outside this building and inside, I’d like to see an assassin try to come in this room.
Oh, like the patriots who planned to abduct and kill the Michigan governor? Friends or yours, Ashley, or supporters of JD? Just sh$t up and do something for the misguided Floridians that elected you!
Michael
September 17, 2024 at 3:25 pm
Ok, Republicans, we get it. You all got the same email from MAGA HQ that told you to go out and say that Democrats “are using rhetoric of violence.”
But who are you going to persuade? Certainly, everyone has already heard Trump use rhetoric of violence at least 100 times for years and years now.
This kind of campaign ploy might fire up the MAGAts a bit, but they are already voting for you. What kind of return on investment are you expecting?
PeterH
September 17, 2024 at 3:43 pm
“A couple of days before the first assassination attempt, President Biden himself said President Trump should be put in a bullseye,” Moody said on Fox News’ “America Reports.”
Fun Fact:
Biden made the remark in a private phone call with campaign donors. As the context suggests, his use of the word “bull’s-eye” was metaphorical and referred to refocusing the campaign’s efforts on defeating Trump in the 2024 election. It was not, as some claimed, a call to violence. It is also not the case that Biden tweeted those same words from his X account; the circulating screenshot is fake.
When did Ashley Moody get authorized to blab about political lies?
Michael K
September 17, 2024 at 3:44 pm
Remember when Trump told the Proud Boys – the white supremacist militia group – to stand up and stand by? When he called for the execution of 5 innocent Black and Brown teens? When he calls the members of the press the “enemy of the people” (as Putin does) and puts journalists lives at risk? Remember him calling on his people to lock people up? When he wants to use the military to shoot Americans? And on and on…
Wake up.
PeterH
September 17, 2024 at 3:54 pm
The Trump campaign is drawing attention to the very hateful rhetoric and divisiveness that themselves have been spreading since Trump came down the escalator in 2015! Is anyone surprised they are stumbling?
Andy
September 17, 2024 at 3:46 pm
I don’t wish or want violence in any election, but as the $69 Golden Bible says, ‘You reap what you sow’!
Richard Paula
September 17, 2024 at 3:59 pm
Ashley Moody is an excellent example of the classic DeSantis/Trump suck up. Her comments and views are so anti-popular that it is sickening She is against most anything reasonably progressive such as the Abortion and Recreational marijuana issues for a good example. One might suspect that she is trying to curry favor for a Florida Supreme Court seat or some other high office..
Larry Gillis, Libertarian (Cape Coral)
September 17, 2024 at 4:15 pm
WORDS HAVE CONSEQUENCES.
The attack on the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 was the direct consequence of the utterances of Then-President Donald Trump. (He was down the street when he uttered his words).
Robert leaptrot
September 17, 2024 at 4:19 pm
Ashley moody is all about lie and fear it’s all she and ADOLF DE SANTIS” know The hypocrisy is sickening they have 1000’s of doom and gloom media outlet turning Americans against each other 24 /7 it’s the only tool they have to win elections
My Take
September 17, 2024 at 4:40 pm
DeSSantis
My Take
September 17, 2024 at 4:39 pm
Piffle. An nothingburger
A call for violence MIGHT be “in the crosshairs.”