Ashley Moody blames Joe Biden, Dems for latest threat to Donald Trump’s life

Florida’s Attorney General is prosecuting a case against national Democrats in the wake of another assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

Front and center in the indictment from Attorney General Ashley Moody: President Joe Biden.

“A couple of days before the first assassination attempt, President Biden himself said President Trump should be put in a bullseye,” Moody said on Fox News’ “America Reports.”

“He had to walk back those remarks after that assassination attempt and apologize for them. But only 39 days later, when he stood at the Democratic National Convention on television, he said the threat is still very much alive. And 25 days later, we saw another assassination attempt again.”

The AG says Democrats have “amped up this rhetoric,” charging members of Congress with saying Trump should be “eliminated” or “shot.”

Moody’s segment immediately followed an appearance by Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance, and she contrasted the GOP ticket to the opposition, hailing “how they’re approaching” voter contact despite the attempts on Trump’s life.

“The people deserve to hear from us. We are courageous, we are brave. We will be out there. We’re not going to back down. We’re not afraid of assassination attempts, unlike the Democrats who are afraid to be in front of the media,” Moody said.

Vance expressed defiance during a Q-and-A he held at his Michigan event Tuesday when asked why the event was not outside.

“With close to 500 patriots in the state of Michigan outside this building and inside, I’d like to see an assassin try to come in this room. They’ve come to the wrong place if you try to walk into this place right now,” the Ohio Senator said to applause.