September 17, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Leonard Spencer boasts more party support than Carolina Amesty, but trails in available cash
Image via Facebook

Jacob OglesSeptember 17, 20245min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ashley Moody blames Joe Biden, Dems for latest threat to Donald Trump’s life

Culture WarsHeadlines

Major companies abandon an LGBTQ+ rights report card after facing anti-diversity backlash

HeadlinesNE Florida

Officials extend fishing passes for pier in St. Augustine Beach until there’s more water

Leonard Spencer
The incumbent has directed thousands to legal costs.

In the midst of high-profile legal challenges for the GOP incumbent, state Democrats have provided triple the support to Leonard Spencer than Republicans offered to Republican Rep. Carolina Amesty in House District 45.

That may be the clearest sign of Democrats’ confidence they can flip the seat from red to blue. Spencer is also competitive with Amesty in terms of his own cash on hand for the campaign’s final weeks, but still trails the incumbent.

Spencer through Sept. 6 collected almost $56,000 to challenge the troubled incumbent in the battleground seat, a total that includes a $15,000 candidate loan. Amesty, meanwhile, has raised $98,000 for her re-election campaign.

But Amesty also has spent considerably more. Most recently, that included $6,000 in media consulting payments to Giancarlo Soppo. That was her only major expenditure in the last 14-day reporting period, which spanned Aug. 24 through Sept. 6 and included an Aug. 28 indictment and her Aug. 29 surrender to law enforcement.

She closed the period with more than $28,000 in cash on hand. By comparison, Leonard at the same time had more than $45,000.

But importantly, Amesty’s political committee has more in its coffers than a new committee recently formed for Spencer.

Friends of Carolina Amesty has collected almost $125,000 over the course of the election cycle, and still had more than $55,000 cash on hand at the end of the last reporting period. That was after covering nearly $8,700 in various legal costs from February through July.

By comparison, Friends of Leonard Spencer raised more than $26,000, and has spent little of it. The committee still had almost $22,000 of it left as of Sept. 6.

In total, that leaves Amesty with more than $83,000 in cash available to help her campaign. Spencer had upward of $67,000 under his control.

In both cases, those are smaller sums than many candidates in battleground seats are reporting at this stage of the campaign. Amesty won her seat in 2022 with 53% of the vote over Democrat Allie Braswell. But in the 2020 Presidential Election, 52% of voters in the district supported Democrat Joe Biden while less than 47% backed Republican Donald Trump.

The race has drawn more attention since Amesty was charged by the State Attorney’s Office with forgery and illegal use of public notary powers but has denied any wrongdoing. Her arraignment was set for today, Sept. 17.

Both major political parties have offered substantial support to the candidates.

The Republican Party of Florida has delivered more than $21,000 in in-kind support, most recently in $2,580 worth of staff assistance in late August.

But the Florida House Democratic Campaign Committee has already provided upward of $66,000 worth of support to Spencer, chiefly through consulting but also by covering almost $35,000 in polling.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump blames Joe Biden, Kamala Harris rhetoric toward him despite his own history of going after rivals

nextOfficials extend fishing passes for pier in St. Augustine Beach until there's more water

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories