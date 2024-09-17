September 17, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Officials extend fishing passes for pier in St. Augustine Beach until there’s more water
Ocean water is returning to the pilings under the St. Augustine Beach Pier. Image via Surf -station.com.

Drew DixonSeptember 17, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ashley Moody blames Joe Biden, Dems for latest threat to Donald Trump’s life

Culture WarsHeadlines

Major companies abandon an LGBTQ+ rights report card after facing anti-diversity backlash

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Leonard Spencer boasts more party support than Carolina Amesty, but trails in available cash

staugpier
A beach renourishment project kept waters too shallow for any meaningful angling,

It’s been a rough Summer at the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier.

In acknowledgement of the challenges for regulars who visit the pier in St. Augustine Beach, St. Johns County officials are extending annual fishing passes for anglers who cast lines off the pier.

In July, following an extensive beach renourishment project, the pier was literally left high and dry as the sand laid down by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers buffered the structure from the actual water. The pier was left above sand.

Army Corps officials said it was only a temporary issue as natural erosion would eat away at the beach sand and the pier would be above water soon.

That happened, to an extent, in early August, when the impact from the effects of Hurricane Debby carried much of that sand from the renourishment project out to sea. While there was water around some of the pilings of the pier, it still wasn’t deep enough for anglers to cast lines and catch serious fish in those very shallow waters.

Then just a few weeks after the hurricane, the pier was hit by a surprise problem when county workers discovered those same pilings were compromised and damaged. The end of the pier was closed to anyone until the damage could be repaired.

“St. Johns County Facilities Maintenance workers noticed that some of the pier’s support pillars — normally underwater but exposed to visual inspection during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ beach renourishment efforts — appeared to show evidence of decay,” a St. Johns County news release said.

“A structural engineering firm was brought in to provide a professional opinion. The decision has been made, based on the firm’s advice, to close off the end of the pier above and below for safety,” the county news release said.

St. Johns County Parks and Recreation will extend passes each month until the dredged sand has eroded enough for passholders to fish on the pier again.

Those with pier passes needing extensions can visit the online St. Johns County Beaches website for more information.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLeonard Spencer boasts more party support than Carolina Amesty, but trails in available cash

nextMajor companies abandon an LGBTQ+ rights report card after facing anti-diversity backlash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories