Officials extend fishing passes for pier in St. Augustine Beach until there’s more water

It’s been a rough Summer at the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier.

In acknowledgement of the challenges for regulars who visit the pier in St. Augustine Beach, St. Johns County officials are extending annual fishing passes for anglers who cast lines off the pier.

In July, following an extensive beach renourishment project, the pier was literally left high and dry as the sand laid down by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers buffered the structure from the actual water. The pier was left above sand.

Army Corps officials said it was only a temporary issue as natural erosion would eat away at the beach sand and the pier would be above water soon.

That happened, to an extent, in early August, when the impact from the effects of Hurricane Debby carried much of that sand from the renourishment project out to sea. While there was water around some of the pilings of the pier, it still wasn’t deep enough for anglers to cast lines and catch serious fish in those very shallow waters.

Then just a few weeks after the hurricane, the pier was hit by a surprise problem when county workers discovered those same pilings were compromised and damaged. The end of the pier was closed to anyone until the damage could be repaired.

“St. Johns County Facilities Maintenance workers noticed that some of the pier’s support pillars — normally underwater but exposed to visual inspection during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ beach renourishment efforts — appeared to show evidence of decay,” a St. Johns County news release said.

“A structural engineering firm was brought in to provide a professional opinion. The decision has been made, based on the firm’s advice, to close off the end of the pier above and below for safety,” the county news release said.

St. Johns County Parks and Recreation will extend passes each month until the dredged sand has eroded enough for passholders to fish on the pier again.

Those with pier passes needing extensions can visit the online St. Johns County Beaches website for more information.