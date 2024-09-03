September 3, 2024
Pier pressure: St. Johns County closes end of St. Augustine Beach pier due to piling damage
Ocean water is returning to the pilings under the St. Augustine Beach Pier. Image via Surf -station.com.

staugpier
Storms and erosion have caused potentially unsafe damage.

The St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier has had a challenging summer. Now county government officials are closing the end of the structure to make sure it is safe.

In July, the pier at St. Augustine Beach ended up in an unusual situation after a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers  beach replenishing project provided so much new sand that the pier was no longer over water. That eliminated any fishing activity, surfing and any other water recreation surrounding the structure, at least for a brief time.

Then in early August, Hurricane Debby caused erosion to much of the new sand that was placed around the pier and it appeared anglers and surfers would once again enjoy the benefits of the pier.

But now St. Johns County officials are not so sure the structure is sound.

County officials announced they have decided to close the last 100 feet of the pier over the water because there may have been some damage to the structure.

The St. Johns County pier “will be closed indefinitely while county staff members conduct maintenance reviews of the pillars closest to the ocean.” The rest of the pier will remain open for sightseeing, a St. Johns County news release said.

The pilings of the pier apparently have sustained some damage in recent months. The beach renourishment project and pounding surf from heavy waves generated by Hurricane Debby appear to have taken a toll on the structure.

“St. Johns County Facilities Maintenance workers noticed that some of the pier’s support pillars — normally underwater but exposed to visual inspection during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ beach renourishment efforts — appeared to show evidence of decay,” a St. Johns County news release said.

“A structural engineering firm was brought in to provide a professional opinion. The decision has been made, based on the firm’s advice, to close off the end of the pier above and below for safety,” the county news release said.

The Army Corps beach renourishment is a massive and expensive project by the agency that has been pumping some 2.5 million cubic yards of sand onto the shoreline to counteract years of erosion.

But that’s what initially caused the pier to no longer rest over water. While many locals and tourists alike were disappointed at the lack of ocean access from the pier, Army Corps officials assured pier enthusiasts that the excess sand to the east of the pier was placed there by design as part of the $33 million beach renourishment project.

Army Corps Spokesperson David Ruderman explained that by over-correcting the erosion, it wouldn’t take long for more erosion to restore the pier to its original function over water.

Then after Hurricane Debby roared through Florida in the first week of August, water was again surrounding the pier, leading county officials to notice the damage.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories