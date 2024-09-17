Rick Scott says socialism has a name … and it’s Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

Language barriers won’t get in the way of Florida voters hearing U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s indictment of his November opponent.

That’s the clear takeaway from the Republican incumbent’s new Spanish-language spot, entitled “Socialism has a name.”

The 30-second ad makes familiar arguments against former Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

“In Congress she didn’t last. She joined the socialists. Debbie is about gender change for minors; school indoctrination; demoralizing police; and appeasing dictators,” reads the English language translation.

“Now, Debbie wants to continue doing harm in the Senate. More inflation. Higher taxes. Open borders. Helping dictators. Socialism has arrived and it has a first and last name: Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.”

“While Debbie continues to lie to voters and the media, her voting record is nearly identical to that of self-proclaimed socialists like AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and Ilhan Omar,” Scott’s camp said by way of contextualizing the ad.

“Voters have kicked Debbie out of office before because her voting record favored the socialist agenda and illegal aliens, not Florida families.”

A very similar ad was rolled out last week, except in English. That spot alliteratively argues that Mucarsel-Powell is merely a “silly socialist.”

Meanwhile, as Scott spends to warn Spanish speakers about Mucarsel-Powell, the Democrat is doing her own outreach to diaspora constituencies, rolling out the “Cubans for Debbie” coalition Tuesday.

“Every time Rick Scott votes for the interests of authoritarian regimes in Russia and China, he is hurting the Cuban people who are fighting for patria y vida,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

“The cruel and oppressive Cuban dictatorship is empowered by extremist politicians like Rick Scott who would rather support Russia than our democratic allies, but I say ya no más. I am making a promise to every single Floridan that I will be their champion for freedom in the Senate. I’ll never stop fighting to stand up to dictatorships and protect democracy at home and abroad.”