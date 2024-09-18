Ron DeSantis endorses ‘law and order candidate’ Rosie Cordero-Stutz for Miami-Dade Sheriff

Gov. Ron DeSantis is siding with Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz in the race for county Sheriff.

Almost a month after Cordero-Stutz outpaced 10 opponents in a Republican Primary for the top cop job, her campaign announced that Florida’s Governor prefers her over Democratic candidate, Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes.

“I’m happy to endorse the law and order candidate for Miami-Dade Sheriff, Rosie Cordero-Stutz. As the first elected Sheriff of Miami-Dade County in nearly half a century, Rosie will deliver for the residents by ensuring a tough on crime environment and following the rule of law,” DeSantis said in an accompanying statement.

“Rosie is a 28-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department and she is best equipped to be an effective and trusted Sheriff on day one. I look forward to working with her when she is elected this November.”

The nod from DeSantis joins others from GOP notables like Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, and U.S. Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart and Carlos Giménez. She also carries support from the Florida Fraternal Order of Police, the Hispanic Police Officers Association, 27 current Florida Sheriffs, former Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez, several of her former Primary opponents and former Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman, a Democrat.

Cordero-Stutz said in a statement that she is “incredibly honored” to have support from DeSantis, whom she called “a proven leader who has done an incredible job serving the State of Florida and its residents.”

“His demonstrated commitment to public safety, law enforcement, and the well-being of Floridians has set the standard for strong, effective leadership,” she said.

“I am grateful for his support and confidence in my ability to serve as Miami-Dade’s next Sheriff. As Sheriff, I will work tirelessly to uphold the highest standards of law enforcement and protect every resident of our great county. Together, with your support and the Governor’s continued leadership, Miami-Dade will remain safe and secure.”

Miami-Dade voters this year will elect their first Sheriff since 1966, when the county eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the Sheriff’s Office. Today, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava serves as the de facto Sheriff and has an appointed Police Director and Chief of Public Safety who report to her.

That will soon change. In 2018, 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring that the county join Florida’s 66 other counties in having an elected Sheriff by January.

Levine Cava is backing Reyes, a longtime executive of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office specializing in prisons who joined the Miami-Dade administration in 2022. In his role as Chief of Public Safety, Reyes oversees the county’s Police, Fire Rescue and Corrections Departments.

Others endorsing Reyes include Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, many local elected officials, the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, National Association of Police Organizations, the South Florida AFL-CIO, SEIU Florida and several other union and advocacy organizations.

Cordero-Stutz and Reyes agreed to debate in English on Oct. 6. Reyes has also accepted an invitation to debate Cordero-Stutz in Spanish on Oct. 20 and to take part in a pair of community forums this month and next.

Cordero-Stutz’s camp told Florida Politics they are awaiting more information on the second debate’s rules and terms before accepting the offer.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.