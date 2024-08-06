‘A criminal’s worst nightmare’: Mario Díaz-Balart backs Rosie Cordero-Stutz for Sheriff

Add another big GOP name to the list of people supporting Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz for Miami-Dade Sheriff.

U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, the longest-serving member of Florida’s congressional delegation, is backing Cordero-Stutz’s bid to be the county’s top elected cop.

“I’m pleased to endorse Rosie Cordero-Stutz for Sheriff of Miami-Dade. Rosie has the experience, integrity and know-how to effectively lead the new Office of Sheriff,” Díaz-Balart said in a statement.

“It’s important we elect someone with Rosie’s expertise and dedication to public safety, who is also greatly respected by the law enforcement community, to take on the vital position of keeping our community safe. More importantly, she will be a criminal’s worst nightmare.”

The nod from Díaz-Balart joins others Cordero-Stutz has received in recent months from Donald Trump, former Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez and U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, Miami-Dade’s immediate past Mayor.

Last week, she also landed endorsements from 27 current Florida Sheriffs and two former Sheriffs.

She said in a statement that gaining Díaz-Balart’s support is “a great honor.”

“Congressman Díaz-Balart has been a leader for this community first in Tallahassee and now in Washington, D.C., who has always prioritized law enforcement and the safety of all the residents of Miami-Dade,” she said.

“For more than 28 years I have served and protected this community, and it is my commitment, as your next sheriff, to ensure the safety of the great people of this county.”

Cordero-Stutz faces 10 Republican Primary opponents: Iggy Alvarez, Ruamen DelaRua, Alex Fornet, Jeff Giordano, Mario Knapp, Joe Martinez, John Rivera, Ernie Rodriguez, Joe Sanchez and Jose Aragu, whose campaign received a $300,000 cash infusion this month from hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin.

Four Democrats are running: John Barrow, Susan Khoury, Rickey Mitchell and James Reyes. Reyes, Miami-Dade’s recently appointed Chief of Public Safety, oversees the county’s Police, Fire Rescue and Corrections Departments and has the backing of Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Every candidate is a current or former law enforcement professional.

The Primary is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.