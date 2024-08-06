Delegation for 8.6.24: Not-so-little Debby – TikTok – loser Maduro – brains – fire power

Cleanup ahead

Hurricane Debby made a devastating landfall in Steinhatchee and ripped across North Florida on Monday, compelling President Joe Biden to swiftly approve an emergency declaration for Florida.

Biden ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local responses to Debby, backdated to Aug. 1, when the storm first threatened the Florida coast. The action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief.

As of early Tuesday morning, the President authorized Public Assistance Category B assistance measures for the state, meaning federal reimbursements became immediately available to cover 75% of evacuation and shelter support funding.

Biden also named FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer John Brogan to direct resources in all Florida areas affected by Debby.

Already, members of the Florida congressional delegation are requesting a higher classification as the aftermath of Debby comes into view. Reps. Kat Cammack, a Gainesville Republican, and Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, led a letter to the President asking that he authorize Public Assistance Category A support to ensure reimbursement for debris removal.

“Hurricane Debby continues to bring severe weather conditions, including high winds, heavy rainfall, and flooding, posing a significant threat to public safety and infrastructure,” the letter reads.

“By granting approval for Category A Public Assistance, we can efficiently mobilize resources, coordinate debris removal efforts, and mitigate the risks associated with post-storm debris.”

Sen. Marco Rubio and 24 other members of the state’s House delegation co-signed the letter, which follows a request from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The letter said that Category A designation would expedite debris removal, allowing roadways to be cleared more quickly for emergency services and those using evacuation routes. It would also minimize environmental hazards and allow for a streamlined deployment of resources in the aftermath of the storm.

Cammack represents Florida’s 3rd Congressional District, which bore the brunt of much of the storm as it

made landfall in Steinhatchee and then tore across the Big Bend.

Moskowitz, before his 2022 election to Congress, served as Florida’s Director of Emergency Management,

overseeing state government response to multiple storms.

Ahead of the storm reaching Florida, Sens. Rubio and Rick Scott sent a letter supporting an emergency declaration for the 61 counties now covered by Biden’s declarations.

TikTok block

A court will decide if a TikTok ban passed by Congress violates the First Amendment. But Rubio, an outspoken advocate of the restriction, is making his legal position clear in writing.

He and Sen. John Moolenaar, a Michigan Republican, filed an amicus brief defending the constitutionality of the federal law, formally called the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act.

“Backed by extensive fact-finding about the national security threat to the American people posed by certain foreign adversary-controlled applications, the Divestiture Act resembles and, indeed, is narrower than numerous other restrictions on foreign ownership that Congress has enacted in other statutory regimes,” the brief reads.

“And Congress did not transcend the limits imposed by the First Amendment and other constitutional restraints, because ‘it is long settled as a matter of American constitutional law that foreign citizens outside U.S. territory do not possess right under the U.S. Constitution.’”

Rubio and other supporters of the law, which passed with broad bipartisan support, say Chinese government ownership of TikTok means the communist power can track the data of Americans using the app. That’s the concern, not the opinions expressed on the platform.

The brief states that “the Divestiture Act does not regulate speech or require any social-media company to cease operating in the United States.”

“The Divestiture Act is instead focused entirely on the regulation of foreign adversary control and provides a clear, achievable path for affected companies to resolve the pressing and non-hypothetical national security threats posed by their current ownership structures.”

Maduro who?

Florida continues to lead the fight in Congress against recognizing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Now, Rubio and Scott want the Senate to approve a resolution formally recognizing opposition candidate Edmundo González Urretia as the nation’s President-elect.

That came days after Venezuela’s election authorities declared the incumbent Maduro the winner of a presidential election there despite all available exit polling suggesting otherwise.

“Evil dictator, Nicolás Maduro, emboldened by the appeasement of the Biden-Harris administration, is attempting to steal yet another election from the people of Venezuela, meeting their calls for freedom with oppression and violence,” said Scott, a Naples Republican.

“Democracy in Venezuela is at stake, and the security of our hemisphere is in danger. The United States cannot be silent or complicit in Maduro’s tyranny. The Venezuelan people have made their voices heard when they chose Edmundo González as their rightful leader and now the United States, and every freedom-loving nation, must stand with them.”

While the barbs at the Biden administration may not carry bipartisan support, the resolution from Florida’s senators does. Democratic Sens. Dick Durbin of Illinois, Tim Kaine of Virginia and Michael Bennett of Colorado served as introducing co-sponsors, as did Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

The Senate resolution was shortly after Reps. Díaz-Balart, a Miami Republican, and Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat, filed a similar measure in the House. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also said González won the most votes.

Additionally, several other South American nations, including Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama and Uruguay, have already formally recognized González as the true winner of the Venezuelan election, according to Voice of America.

Brain frame

The brain remains a mystery to scientists in many facets. For example, experts now believe between 73% and 90% of Parkinson’s disease patients cannot be attributed to genetics, but scientists aren’t sure what environmental factors cause the condition.

Rep. Gus Bilirakis is deeply committed to understanding the causes of neurological disorders and is working tirelessly across party lines to find answers. The Palm Harbor Republican filed legislation this week with Rep. Jennifer Wexton, a Virginia Democrat, which would significantly boost research in this crucial area.

The Harmonizing Environmental Analyses and Launching Therapeutic Hubs to Yield Bolstered Research And Innovation in Neurological Science (HEALTHY BRAINS) Act would direct the National Institutes of Health to establish the Collaborative Centers for Neurodegenerative Disease Environmental Research and study risk factors for Parkinson’s disease, atypical parkinsonian disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple sclerosis (MS), among other neurodegenerative diseases.

“We know that research is the key to developing a better understanding of diseases and holds the promise for the development of more effective treatments and potential cures,” Bilirakis said.

“Through the HEALTHY BRAINS Act, we are investing in research that will hopefully help us better understand the underlying factors that contribute to neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s. I am optimistic about how the implications can help us improve health outcomes for millions of Americans who are suffering with these horrific ailments.”

Various medical associations supporting neurological research endorsed the legislation from the jump.

“The introduction of the HEALTHY BRAINS Act in the House is a much-needed step forward in better understanding, treating and someday curing and preventing neurological diseases including Parkinson’s disease and atypical parkinsonisms,” said Ted Thompson, senior vice president of public policy at The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

“Millions of Americans stand to benefit from a concerted federal effort to examine the effects of dangerous and harmful environmental risk factors for disease.”

Wexton said that finding the causes of conditions could lead to better treatment and cures. “I am optimistic about how the implications can help us improve health outcomes for millions of Americans who are suffering with these horrific ailments,” she said.

Fired up

While Republican leaders continue a quixotic defense of gas-powered stoves, Rep. Kathy Castor has been thinking about burners. The Tampa Democrat co-led a letter to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan urging stronger standards for gas-fired power plants.

Democratic Reps. Mike Levin, Doris Matsui of California, Mike Quigley of Illinois, and Paul Tonko of New York joined Castor on the letter. All six lawmakers serve on the House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition.

“Over the last four years, EPA has made immense progress toward securing a more equitable and climate-friendly future for our nation,” the letter states. “We look forward to working with you to build on this momentum and securing the strongest possible standards to limit pollution from existing gas power plants.”

The EPA finalized new greenhouse standards for gas and coal-fired plants in April to reduce environmental and health hazards. The agency projects that the new rules will curb 1.38 billion metric tons of carbon pollution through 2047. The letter clearly concerns what could happen to those standards if a Republican administration comes into power after the General Election.

“We appreciate EPA’s commitment to setting meaningful and comprehensive pollution standards for our nation’s power plants, and respectfully urge you to adopt final rules on existing gas-fired power plants that include the strongest possible standards to limit greenhouse gases and other pollutants,” the letter reads.

“In particular, these rules must take a comprehensive approach to the existing gas fleet by addressing all types of gas plants and their cumulative impacts, as well as the full spectrum of air pollution. Further, we urge you to conduct robust stakeholder engagement as part of this process, including among impacted workers and front-line and environmental justice communities.”

Over the past decade and a half, natural gas-powered plants became the predominant power source in Florida, going from delivering 47% of the state’s power in 2008 to 72% of energy in Florida in 2018, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Help from friends

Two Florida Congressmen closely allied with former President Donald Trump’s campaign want Rep. Vern Buchanan re-elected.

Both Reps. Byron Donalds and Matt Gaetz both endorsed the Longboat Key Republican.

“Vern Buchanan has been a fighter in Congress against illegal immigration and reckless spending,” Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, posted on X.

“Vern has been the national leader fighting for a balanced-budget amendment. He has led our Florida Delegation on critical issues ranging from our military mission and vets to the Everglades and our beautiful beaches. President Trump and I need Vern in Congress to pass the agenda to save America. I stand with Vern Buchanan 100%, and you should too!”

Donalds, a Naples Republican, similarly posted about his support.

“Vern Buchanan is a conservative champion and an undisputed leader in our congressional delegation,” Donalds wrote.

“Vern fiercely opposes illegal immigration and understands the importance of border security in preserving our safety and quality of life. Vern is fighting hard on behalf of our Southwest Florida community, our great Sunshine State, and the nation. I am proud to stand with President Trump in endorsing Vern for re-election.”

Both Donalds and Gaetz frequently serve as surrogates for Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

Of course, both also boast Sunshine State ties to Buchanan, the Republican Co-Chair of Florida’s congressional delegation. Buchanan first won election to Congress in 2006 and has served over the entirety of the terms for Gaetz, who was first elected in 2016, and Donalds, who won his House seat in 2020.

This year, Buchanan faces a Primary challenge on the right from Bradenton Republican Eddie Speir, founder of Inspiration Academy, in Florida’s 16th Congressional District. Speir ran an anti-establishment message and argued that he would be a better ally to Trump.

However, Trump endorsed Buchanan in May. Buchanan backed Trump as the GOP nominee more than a year before that, while Trump still faced Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in a Presidential Primary.

Donalds and Gaetz are rumored to be possible contenders for Florida Governor in 2026.

Hard knock life

While the image of abusive orphanages seems a relic of the past, government watchdogs have found an alarming amount of mistreatment to this day of foster children in group centers.

Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, advanced a bipartisan bill out of committee that tackles the problem. Last month, the Protecting America’s Children by Strengthening Families Act (HR 9076) cleared the House Ways and Means Committee on a 38-0 vote as a provision for a larger child protection package.

“The disturbing pattern of maltreatment and abuse in youth residential treatment centers, recently exposed by a government watchdog, cannot go unaddressed by Congress. It’s clear better federal guidance and information sharing is needed to root out abuse and keep America’s youth safe,” Steube said.

He filed the bill with Rep. Jimmy Panetta, a California Republican,

The legislation was prompted by a 2022 Government Accountability Office study that found a pattern of abuse and neglect that contributed to injuries and deaths at federally funded live-in facilities for youth.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that children in congregate care settings remain safe and protected,” Steube said.

If the legislation becomes law, it will direct the Health and Human Services Department to consult with other agencies dealing with wild well-being and develop new guidelines for state and federal agencies regarding residential treatment facilities. The legislation would also reauthorize and reform Title IV-B programs, child welfare programs created by the Social Security Act.

Defending the indefensible

As Trump addressed the fallout from a National Association of Black Journalists appearance where he called Harris’ racial identity into question, Donalds defended the statement. The Naples Republican drew mixed reviews for his appearance on ABC News.

There, Donalds said it was nothing new that Harris has sometimes touted Indian heritage and at other times stressed her position as a Black woman.

“I don’t really care. Most people don’t,” Donalds insisted. “But if we’re going to be accurate, when Kamala Harris went into the United States Senate, it was AP that said she was the first Indian American United States senator.”

Host George Stephanopoulos pushed back, saying Donalds should acknowledge the wrong assertion rather than repeat it. “Every single answer you gave, you repeated the slur,” Stephanopoulos said.

Donalds said it was a media obsession, and that he’d rather discuss Harris’ economic record.

While the segment left Stephanopoulos visibly angry, it drew a positive review from Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

“Great job by Byron Donalds here,” Vance posted. “I wonder if George Stephanopoulos realizes how ridiculous he looks when he gets hostile with Byron while the presumptive Democrat nominee hides from the press. 14 days and counting!”

Campus rape reform

College-aged women remain the most at risk of sexual violence, according to RAINN. Rep. Lois Frankel said the nation’s universities need to reform how they investigate reports of rape.

The West Palm Beach Democrat filed the Campus Accountability and Safety Act, legislation that would increase transparency requirements and call for more personnel specializing in investigations of sexual crimes and interpersonal violence.

“Students can’t learn if they don’t feel safe. Sexual harassment, sexual violence, and stalking are widespread issues on college campuses, and survivors of these traumas must have access to resources to support them and hold abusers accountable,” Frankel said. “I’m proud to co-lead this effort to make our colleges a safer place for all.”

The legislation would prohibit the punishment of individuals who report sexual misconduct in good faith. It also says universities cannot punish students for any violent acts of self-defense or for any drug or alcohol use revealed through reporting a sexual crime.

Frankel filed the bill with Democratic Reps. Ro Khanna of California and Greg Landsman of Ohio and with Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, and Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, filed the Senate version.

“The bipartisan Campus Accountability and Safety Act would reform how institutions of higher learning address and report incidents of sexual assault and would dedicate new resources to survivors,” Gillibrand said. “This important measure would increase accountability and ensure a fair process for campus disciplinary action.”

If the legislation passes, it will prohibit having different disciplinary tracks for athletes or other students with special status. It would also expand grants available for schools to bolster programs to comply with the change in federal statutes.

Frankel also filed a bill to make sure settlements in sexual harassment and assault cases are tax-exempt. She filed the Tax Fairness for Survivors Act with Rep. Claudia Tenney, a New York Republican. The bill would exempt the same tax exemptions for physical assault settlements to those for victims of these crimes.

“It is unacceptable for a woman who has been raped, who endures immense pain and trauma, or who had to quit her job to escape harassment, to face further tax burdens on the compensation she rightfully deserves. This bill ensures survivors receive equal treatment regarding their payments,” Frankel said.

