August 5, 2024
Republican firebrands Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz endorse Vern Buchanan’s re-election

Jacob Ogles

Gaetz Donalds
The MAGA Congressmen both frequently act as media surrogates for Donald Trump.

Two Florida Congressmen closely allied with former President Donald Trump’s campaign want U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan re-elected.

Both U.S. Reps. Byron Donalds and Matt Gaetz both are endorsing the Longboat Key Republican.

“Vern Buchanan has been a fighter in Congress against illegal immigration and reckless spending,” Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, posted on X.

“Vern has been the national leader fighting for a Balanced Budget Amendment. He has led our Florida Delegation on critical issues ranging from our military mission and vets to the Everglades and our beautiful beaches. President Trump and I need Vern in Congress to pass the agenda to save America. I stand with Vern Buchanan 100% and you should too!”

Donalds, a Naples Republican, similarly posted about his support.

“Vern Buchanan is a conservative champion and an undisputed leader in our congressional delegation,” Donalds wrote.

“Vern fiercely opposes illegal immigration and understands the importance of border security in preserving our safety and quality of life. Vern is fighting hard on behalf of our Southwest Florida community, our great Sunshine State, and the nation. I am proud to stand with President Trump in endorsing Vern for re-election.”

Both Donalds and Gaetz have frequently served as surrogates for Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

Of course, both Congressman also boast Sunshine State ties to Buchanan, the Republican Co-Chair or Florida’s congressional delegation. Buchanan first won election to Congress in 2006, and has served over the entirety of the terms for Gaetz, who won election in 2016, and Donalds, who won his House seat in 2020.

Buchanan this year faces a Republican Primary challenge on the right from Bradenton Republican Eddie Speir, founder of Inspiration Academy, in Florida’s 16th Congressional District. Speir has run an anti-establishment message and argued he would be a better ally to Trump.

But Trump endorsed Buchanan in May, and Buchanan backed Trump as the GOP nominee more than a year before that, while Trump still faced Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in a Presidential Primary.

Both Donalds and Gaetz are rumored to be considering runs for Governor in 2026.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

