Donald Trump endorses Vern Buchanan over MAGA-wannabe Primary challenger

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan landed what’s likely the most important endorsement in a Republican Primary this year.

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee in 2024, is endorsing the Longboat Key Republican’s re-election.

“Congressman Vern Buchanan is a tireless advocate for Florida’s 16th Congressional District!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Vern is a self-made man, and he is working hard to Lower our Taxes, Grow our Economy, Support our Military and Vets, Protect our Seniors, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. Vern Buchanan has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

The support comes as Buchanan faces a Primary Election challenge from Inspiration Academy founder Eddie Speir, who has run as an anti-establishment, “America First” alternative.

That’s undermined by Trump, the leader of that movement, endorsing Buchanan.

But it’s not a major shock. Trump similarly endorsed Buchanan in 2022 when he faced a similar challenge from Sarasota activist Martin Hyde. Ultimately, Buchanan won his GOP Primary that year with more than 86% of the vote.

Buchanan has kept up a relationship in return, endorsing Trump for President last year as Gov. Ron DeSantis ran for the nomination himself. Buchanan was the eighth member of Florida’s congressional delegation to do so, with his voice carrying particular resonance as the Republican Co-Chair of Florida’s congressional delegation.

Around that time, he and other Republicans in Florida participated in a special dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

Both Buchanan and Trump worked for decades in business before ever running for office. Buchanan also worked directly with Trump’s administration during his presidency as well, most notably helping to craft the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a trade treaty that replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The support from the former, and potentially future, President comes after some important local endorsements as well. Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister both backed Buchanan last month.