Randy White picked as next Jacksonville City Council President

There are few surprises when it comes to what the next year of the Jacksonville City Council will look like.

As we reported back in March, Republican Randy White, the current Vice President, will be the next President starting in July. Typically, the VP gets elected President, and there was no deviation here.

And Kevin Carrico (also a Republican) will be the next VP and in the on-deck circle for the top job in Mayor Donna Deegan’s third year.

White, a former Deputy Director Assistant Fire Chief and head of the Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters who represents the Westside of Jacksonville, has been on the Council for five years.

Republican Nick Howland, who nominated White, lauded his “quiet power” as being helpful for any “challenges” that await the 19-person legislative body. Current President Ron Salem seconded White’s nomination, and there was no opposition.

Carrico, the Vice President of Operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, was nominated by former President Terrance Freeman.

“When things get hot, he remains cool, calm, and collected,” said Freeman, a Republican.

Democrat Ju’Coby Pittman seconded the “visionary” Carrico’s nomination, lauding his “humanitarian” spirit and chronicling his “growth over the years.”

Nick Howland said Carrico was his “top choice,” but nominated Michael Boylan for VP anyway, as he wanted to run.

Democrat Jimmy Peluso seconded Boylan’s nomination ahead of the 15-4 vote.