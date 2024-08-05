August 5, 2024
Kat Cammack, Jared Moskowitz lead Florida request to Joe Biden to expand Debby emergency declaration
Horseshoe Beach suffers flooding from Hurricane Debby. Image via AP.

Jacob Ogles

Horseshoe Beach Debby
Approving the Category A status will allow faster debris removal, the lawmakers told the President.

Following the landfall of Hurricane Debby, Florida lawmakers are calling on President Joe Biden to expand a state of emergency declaration.

U.S. Reps. Kat Cammack, a Gainesville Republican, and Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, led a letter to the President seeking the change. The lawmakers asked Biden to activate a higher public assistance level, Category A, to ensure reimbursement for debris removal.

“Hurricane Debby continues to bring severe weather conditions, including high winds, heavy rainfall, and flooding, posing a significant threat to public safety and infrastructure,” the letter reads.

“By granting approval for Category A Public Assistance, we can efficiently mobilize resources, coordinate debris removal efforts, and mitigate the risks associated with post-storm debris.”

The request follows Biden declaring an emergency in Florida on Sunday before the storm made landfall.

The message follows up a request from Gov. Ron DeSantis

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio co-signed the letter, along with 24 House members. Republican U.S. Reps. Aaron Bean; Gus Bilirakis; Vern Buchanan; Mario Díaz-Balart; Byron Donalds; Neal Dunn; Scott Franklin; Matt Gaetz; Carlos Giménez; Anna Paulina Luna; Brian Mast; Cory Mills; Bill Posey; John Rutherford; Greg Steube; Michael Waltz; and Daniel Webster signed on. So too did Democratic U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor; Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick; Lois Frankel; Maxwell Frost; Darren Soto; Debbie Wasserman Schultz; and Frederica Wilson.

A Category A designation would expedite debris removal, allowing roadways to be cleared more quickly for emergency services and those using evacuation routes, the letter said. It would also minimize environmental hazards and allow for a streamlined deployment of resources in the aftermath of the storm.

Cammack notably serves Florida’s 3rd Congressional District, which bore the brunt of much of the storm as it made landfall in Steinhatchee, then slowly courses across the Big Bend.

Moskowitz, before his 2022 election to Congress, served as Florida’s Director of Emergency Management, overseeing state government response to multiple storms.

Ahead of the storm reaching Florida, U.S. Sens. Rubio and Rick Scott sent a letter supporting an emergency declaration for 61 of Florida’s 67 counties, something requested by DeSantis.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories