August 6, 2024
Mike Haridopolos lands Ron DeSantis endorsement, boasts support from every statewide Republican

Jacob OglesAugust 6, 20244min0

Haridopolos copy
Both of Florida's U.S. Senators and the entire Florida Cabinet already endorsed Haridopolos, as did Donald Trump.

Republican congressional candidate Mike Haridopolos has secured the support of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

That means Haridopolos now has the backing of every statewide official as he seeks to succeed Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Posey.

“I am happy to endorse Mike Haridopolos for Florida’s 8th Congressional District,” DeSantis said in a statement. “Mike is a proven conservative leader who served as Senate President here in Florida. Mike has pledged to secure the border, end inflation, get government spending under control, and support our military and veterans. I’m excited to see Mike’s continued success in Congress for the Space Coast.”

Haridopolos served as Florida Senate President from 2010 to 2012. He announced his candidacy for the U.S. House the same day Posey announced his retirement.

Since then, Haridopolos secured endorsements from U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott. He also has support from the entire Florida Cabinet including Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

In June, he also nabbed an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee this year.

Haridopolos embraced the support of Florida’s chief executive.

“Governor DeSantis has been a monumental leader for the State of Florida. I am deeply honored and grateful to have his endorsement,” Haridopolos said.

“For too long, the federal government has trampled on states’ rights. In Congress, I will work with Governor DeSantis to protect Floridians from illegal immigration, restore our economy, and get government out of our lives.”

DeSantis notably served in Congress himself, first winning election in 2012 and leaving his seat after securing the Republican nomination for Governor in 2018.

Since his late entry into the congressional race, Haridopolos has raised more than $980,000 as of the end of June. He closed the second quarter with more than $758,000 in cash on hand.

He faces Republicans Joseph Babits and John Hearton in an Aug. 20 Republican Primary. Hearton reported $43,000 in coffers at the end of June, and Babits posted more than $41,000 in cash on hand.

The winner will face the winner of a Democratic Primary, either Sandy Kennedy or Daniel McDow, in the November General Election.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

