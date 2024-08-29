‘Character, integrity and commitment’: 7 more local leaders back James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff

Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes’ bid for Sheriff just keeps adding more supporters.

Reyes’ campaign announced that seven more local leaders, all current or former Mayors, are backing his effort to be the county’s first elected top cop in more than half a century.

A standout name on the list is former Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez, a Republican. He’s getting behind Reyes, a Democrat, rather than Reyes’ GOP opponent, Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

“James Reyes is a proud product of our wonderful Hialeah community and a dedicated leader who brings the character, integrity, and commitment to public service that our residents deserve,” Hernandez said in a statement.

“His focus on keeping politics out of public safety and his strong work ethic are why he has earned support from leaders on both sides of the aisle. I proudly endorse James Reyes for Sheriff, confident that he will continue to keep Miami-Dade County safe.”

Other new endorsers of Reyes’ campaign include North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme, Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris, North Miami Beach Mayor Evan Piper and Aventura Mayor Howard Weinberg.

Former Mayors Crystal Wagar of Miami Shores Village and Enid Weisman of Aventura are also throwing their lot in with Reyes.

Desulme said in a statement that Reyes “has shown strong leadership, proven results, and dedication to building and maintaining public trust throughout” his nearly 25-year career in law enforcement.

Harris said Reyes “truly understands” Miami-Dade’s needs and “shows up, listens, and earns our trust through his actions.”

Weinberg cited Reyes’ executive leadership experience in Miami-Dade and with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office — where Reyes spent the preponderance of his policing career — as key to making him “the clear choice for Miami-Dade County Sheriff.”

The new endorsements came Thursday, just two days after Reyes welcomed 17 additional local supporters. Many others — including Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony — are also backing his campaign.

Reyes spent decades at the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, including four years as its Executive Director. He joined Levine Cava’s administration in December 2022, first as Director of the county’s Corrections and Rehabilitation Department. Since November 2023, he has worked as Chief of Public Safety, a job in which he oversees the Police, Fire Rescue and Corrections Departments.

Reyes soundly beat three fellow Democrats in a Primary last week to clinch his spot on the General Election ballot in November. He now faces Cordero-Stutz, a Republican and endorsee of ex-President Donald Trump, who defeated 10 Primary opponents.

Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when county voters eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the agency. Instead, the Mayor today serves as the de facto Sheriff and has since had an appointed Police Director or Chief of Public Safety who reports to them.

That will soon change, due to a 2018 referendum in which 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring that the county join Florida’s 66 other counties in having an elected Sheriff.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.