‘Exceptional leadership’: 17 more local leaders endorse James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff

Another 17 local leaders are announcing their support for Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes as he runs for the county’s top cop job.

Reyes’ campaign released a new list of elected municipal officials who are endorsing Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff. The new backers include South Miami Commissioner Steve Calle, Palmetto Bay Council member Steve Cody and Miami Commissioner Christine King.

All touted Reyes’ executive leadership experience in a Sheriff’s Office.

“Throughout his career, Chief James Reyes has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to public service,” Calle said in a statement. “(I) am confident that he will continue to serve our community with the highest level of integrity, excellence, and commitment to ensuring all four corners of our county receive the support and resources we need to keep our residents and neighborhoods safe.”

Reyes spent decades at the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, including four years as its Executive Director. He joined Levine Cava’s administration in December 2022, first as Director of the county’s Corrections and Rehabilitation Department. Since November 2023, he’s worked as Chief of Public Safety, a job in which he oversees the Police, Fire Rescue and Corrections Departments.

Cody said Miami-Dade needs “a steady and experienced leader” to guide the transition from a county Police Department, whose leadership is composed of mayoral appointees, to a Sheriff’s Office answerable directly to voters.

“Chief Reyes … has a track record of prioritizing the safety of residents above all else,” he said. “I look forward to working with him as Sheriff.”

King said she has “full confidence that under (Reyes’) leadership, our neighborhoods will be safer, and our community stronger.”

“As a leader deeply committed to the safety and well-being of our community, I am proud to endorse Chief James Reyes for Miami-Dade County Sheriff,” she said. “Chief Reyes has demonstrated unparalleled dedication to public safety and a proven ability to lead with integrity and vision. His experience and commitment to fostering trust and collaboration among law enforcement and the community make him the ideal choice to guide Miami-Dade through this critical transition.”

Other leaders now backing Reyes include:

— Florida City Vice Mayor Sharon Butler.

— Miami Beach Vice Mayor Laura Dominguez.

— Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Katrina Wilson.

— Pinecrest Council member Katie Abbott.

— North Miami Beach Commissioner Jay Chernoff.

— Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez.

— North Miami Beach Commissioner Daniela Jean.

— Miami Gardens Council member Reggie Leon.

— Aventura Commissioner Linda Marks.

— Doral Council member Maureen Porras.

— Pinecrest Council member Shannon del Prado.

— Miami Gardens Council member Robert Stephens.

— Miami Springs Council member Victor Vazquez.

— Bay Harbor Islands Commissioner Robert Yaffe.

Reyes’ new endorsers join many others backing him this year, including numerous local leaders, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, former Republican Sheriff candidate Jose Aragu and the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, to name a few.

Reyes soundly beat three fellow Democrats in a Primary last week to clinch his spot on the General Election ballot in November. He’ll face Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz, a Republican and endorsee of ex-President Donald Trump, who defeated 10 Primary opponents.

Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when county voters eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the agency. Instead, the Mayor today serves as the de facto Sheriff and has since had an appointed Police Director or Chief of Public Safety who reports to them.

That will soon change, due to a 2018 referendum in which 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring that the county join Florida’s 66 other counties in having an elected Sheriff.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.