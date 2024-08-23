August 23, 2024
Former GOP candidate endorses Democrat James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff
Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes had a strong resume for the returning Sheriff job. Image via James Reyes.

Jesse Scheckner

James Reyes headshot
‘This moment is about putting community and residents above politics and partisan elections.’

A Republican who until Tuesday was running for Miami-Dade Sheriff is now backing Public Safety Chief James Reyes, a Democrat, for the job.

In doing so, he’s snubbing his own party’s candidate.

Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) Maj. Jose Aragu, who placed fifth this week in an 11-way GOP Primary for the returning Sheriff post, said he believes Reyes “will make us proud and offer decisive leadership in the transition from MDPD to a Sheriff’s Office.”

“I saw over the last eight months Chief Reyes’ ability to bring our community together — Republicans, Independents and Democrats — and that’s why I know he will win this November,” Aragu said in a statement.

“This moment requires putting community and residents above politics and partisan elections, which is why I am proud to support and endorse Chief James Reyes as our next Sheriff. As a career police officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department, my commitment has always been with keeping our residents safe, and it’s what I see in Chief Reyes too.”

Reyes, a longtime law enforcement professional who left the Broward Sheriff’s Office for a job with Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s administration in late 2022, dominated a four-person Democratic Primary for Sheriff.

On the Republican side, MDPD Assistant Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz, beat Aragu and nine others to win a spot on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Aragu outraised Cordero-Stutz in the Primary, thanks to a $300,000 donation last month from billionaire Ken Griffin, the CEO of hedge fund Citadel and a self-described Ronald Reagan Republican.

Griffin previously gave $500,000 this cycle to Levine Cava, who took 58% of the vote Tuesday to earn a second term and avoid a runoff with any of the six men who ran to unseat her.

In a statement, Reyes said he is “truly humbled and honored” to have Aragu’s support.

“Jose has served Miami-Dade County in the Police Department with leadership and passion, and I am grateful for his support,” he said. “We must rise above partisan divides, and bring people together who share common ground and a promise to always honor the trust of our community. It’s how I will always lead as Sheriff, and today’s endorsement is a testament to my commitment to our residents that we will lead with community in mind always.”

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

