Former GOP candidate endorses Democrat James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff

A Republican who until Tuesday was running for Miami-Dade Sheriff is now backing Public Safety Chief James Reyes, a Democrat, for the job.

In doing so, he’s snubbing his own party’s candidate.

Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) Maj. Jose Aragu, who placed fifth this week in an 11-way GOP Primary for the returning Sheriff post, said he believes Reyes “will make us proud and offer decisive leadership in the transition from MDPD to a Sheriff’s Office.”

“I saw over the last eight months Chief Reyes’ ability to bring our community together — Republicans, Independents and Democrats — and that’s why I know he will win this November,” Aragu said in a statement.

“This moment requires putting community and residents above politics and partisan elections, which is why I am proud to support and endorse Chief James Reyes as our next Sheriff. As a career police officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department, my commitment has always been with keeping our residents safe, and it’s what I see in Chief Reyes too.”

Reyes, a longtime law enforcement professional who left the Broward Sheriff’s Office for a job with Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s administration in late 2022, dominated a four-person Democratic Primary for Sheriff.

On the Republican side, MDPD Assistant Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz, beat Aragu and nine others to win a spot on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Aragu outraised Cordero-Stutz in the Primary, thanks to a $300,000 donation last month from billionaire Ken Griffin, the CEO of hedge fund Citadel and a self-described Ronald Reagan Republican.

Griffin previously gave $500,000 this cycle to Levine Cava, who took 58% of the vote Tuesday to earn a second term and avoid a runoff with any of the six men who ran to unseat her.

In a statement, Reyes said he is “truly humbled and honored” to have Aragu’s support.

“Jose has served Miami-Dade County in the Police Department with leadership and passion, and I am grateful for his support,” he said. “We must rise above partisan divides, and bring people together who share common ground and a promise to always honor the trust of our community. It’s how I will always lead as Sheriff, and today’s endorsement is a testament to my commitment to our residents that we will lead with community in mind always.”