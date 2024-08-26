Personnel note: Chris Hudson joins Presstige Printing as VP

Commercial printing and direct mail company Presstige Printing is welcoming Chris Hudson aboard as Vice President of Political Strategy.

Hudson’s government affairs experience includes campaign and grassroots management — most recently at Americans for Prosperity-Florida — as well as nonprofit work, policy analysis and the preparation of legislation at both the state and federal legislative levels.

“I could not be more excited to join forces with my friend Chris. His expertise and experience combined with the high performing team we have in place will create a dynamic operation that is greater than the sum of its parts,” Presstige Printing President and CEO Westley Weidenmiller said.

Hudson added, “I am excited to get closer to home and get back to my roots. I look forward to getting in the mix on campaigns across the country through direct mail and the other services that Presstige Printing has to offer our clients.

“I have always wanted to work directly for a design and production facility. There is something special about being able to watch your hard work go from an idea to an industrial press and into the mailbox. Many folks in politics only get to see the idea and design process and don’t see their product until it lands. AFP afforded me every opportunity to sharpen my craft and become the professional I am today. As I endeavor down this new road my thoughts will be with the folks who helped me get to where I am today.”

Before joining Presstige, Hudson spent 10 years working at AFP-FL, the final four of which he served as the conservative advocacy group’s Vice President of Government Affairs. He previously worked at the Foundation for Government Accountability.

Chris earned a bachelor’s degree in political science as well as a master’s degree in international relations from Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island.