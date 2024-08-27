DEP plan for 350-unit lodge at Anastasia State Park generates mounting opposition on First Coast

A Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) plan to support significant construction of new facilities in state parks is earning pushback on the First Coast.

Anastasia State Park in tourism-rich St. Johns County is one of the eight parks targeted by the state’s plan. The Anastasia State Park website emphasizes the natural and open allure of the seaside refuge and points out that the facility is free from any substantial buildings and features premium outdoor enjoyment.

“Pristine white sand beaches and vibrant history” is the motto that greets visitors to the park that rests within St. Augustine, “The Nation’s Oldest City” and a major draw for visitors from all over the world.

But the DEP plan, called the “Great Outdoors Initiative,” is supposed to be implemented in the next year and aims to “increase public access, recreation and lodging at Florida State Parks.” The proposal has sparked a rising groundswell of opposition that has ignited protests and local government backlash.

The St. Johns County Commission is already railing against the plans for Anastasia State Park, which proposes the addition of a 350-unit lodge, pickleball courts and a disc golf course. A news release from St. Johns County this week called the proposal a “grave concern and outrage.”

St. Johns County Commission Chair Sarah Arnold ripped into the state proposal and attacked it as state government overreach that sought no local government input.

“The State of Florida has not contacted St. Johns County with any details of this project. Parks are for people and not about projects for profit,” Arnold said in a prepared statement.

Arnold’s criticism comes as momentum is building for opposition to the state proposals for Anastasia State Park. A few dozen people took part in a picket line with placards and a protest outside the park Sunday, with many arguing the proposed lodge is an egregious aberration in a 1,600-acre facility featuring access to Atlantic Ocean beaches, rolling sand dunes and a plethora of outdoor activities.

The Anastasia State Park website is dedicated to promoting outdoor activities such as bicycling, camping, paddling, shelling, walking, surfing, fishing, birding and other environmentally sensitive activities that leave little-to-no impact on the natural surroundings.

There is no mention of any physical structures other than a food services and rental facility along with restrooms. Park officials do acknowledge the nearby St. Augustine Amphitheatre generates noise at night from musical concerts by artists performing in the facility, which features seating for more than 4,000 people.

Arnold said that’s the beauty of the oceanfront park, and that the state’s plans would disrupt the site.

“This proposed project is absolutely contrary to our county board’s vision and priorities,” Arnold said. “As a board, we will seriously address this proposed project with all available recourse. Anastasia State Park is a state-owned recreation area inside the city limits of the city of St. Augustine. It may involve a review by its staff and its City Commission.”

Arnold is far from the only government official in Florida to blast the proposed state park plan. Even Sunshine State members of Congress have added their voices to the chorus of criticism.

The state says all the plans are for a limited percentage of existing state park land in Florida.

“Under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida has significantly increased its investment in conserving its natural landscapes, acquiring over 260,000 acres, the majority of which are located within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. This cumulative investment represents nearly 20% of the total acres of lands currently part of the Florida State Park System,” reads a prepared statement from DEP.

“In addition to increasing the number of campsites, cabins and lodges on park property, the initiative will increase the number of outdoor recreation opportunities available at Florida’s state parks, including pickleball, disc golf, golf and paddling.”

DEP also noted the additions to state parks will generate additional revenue for the state.

Despite the state’s position, the mounting opposition prompted the state to postpone a public meeting on the initiative that was originally scheduled for Tuesday. But opposition was such that the meeting on the proposal caused DEP officials to cancel “due to overwhelming interest.”

A new meeting date has been set for the week of Sept. 2. And the DEP did establish a special website to gather input.