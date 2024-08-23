DEP delays meetings on converting state parks to pickleball courts and golf courses

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is delaying meetings on adding golf courses and lodging to several state parks. Meetings were rescheduled from Aug. 27 to the week of Sept. 2 as the agency seeks out larger venues.

The move comes amid bipartisan public uproar about plans to allow more active uses at nine state parks. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration unveiled plans earlier this week as part of a Great Outdoors Initiative, billing it as an effort to “expand public access, increase outdoor activities and provide new lodging options across Florida’s state parks — reinforcing the state’s dedication to conservation, the outdoor recreation economy and a high quality of life for Floridians.”

But when details were published on the plans, members of the Cabinet immediately balked, and leaders in the Legislature blasted the plan as a misuse of state conservation lands.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, the first high-profile Republican to raise questions about the initiative, has rallied opposition to attend workshops across the state on the specific park plan updates.

“This isn’t a done deal folks. Show up and make your voices heard,” Simpson posted on X, with a link to the eight originally scheduled meetings.

After criticism that some of the meetings had been scheduled at small venues hours away from the parks in question, DEP is now seeking public suggestions for the best time and place to hear from citizens.

“Public input is an important and valued part of all DEP decision-making and activities, and we encourage the public to submit written comments on the draft proposals through this portal,” reads an online DEP survey.

The agency has a dedicated website showing the proposed updates for parks, including: Hillsborough River State Park; Honeymoon Island State Park; Oleta River State Park; Jonathan Dickinson State Park; Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park; Anastasia State Park; Camp Helen State Park; Topsail Hill Preserve State Park; and Grayton Beach State Park.

For example, changes at Anastasia State Park would include construction of a park lodge with 350 rooms near a public beach access, as well as a disc golf course and pickleball courts near Salt Run.

More humble plans at Camp Helen State Park call for 10 new cabins and “glamping” sites near Lake Powell.

The most controversial plan appears to be one to put multiple golf courses at Jonathan Dickson State Park in Stuart.