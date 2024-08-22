Florida Cabinet members alarmed by state park development plan

- Anastasia State Park
- Camp Helen State Park
- Dr. Von D. Mizell – Eula Johnson State Park
- Florida Department of Environmental Protection
- Grayton Beach State Park
- Hillsborough River State Park
- Honeymoon Island State Park
- Jonathan Dickinson State Park
- Oleta River State Park
- state parks
- Topsail Hill Preserve State Park
Florida Cabinet members are voicing alarm at a reported plan to allow lodging and golf courses to be built in state parks.
“Public lands should be enjoyed and protected,” said Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson. “We have to be really careful when we talk about building infrastructure in state parks.”
Simpson expressed concern after a report by the Tampa Bay Times revealed that the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) had plans to construct more lodges, pickleball courts and other amenities in at least nine parks around Florida. Agency officials told the newspaper the plans were part of an initiative to support Florida’s “outdoor recreation economy.”
Simpson said media reports were the first he heard of the plan, and that he had “serious concerns” about the effort.
He’s not alone. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis called the proposal a “slippery slope.”
“The current state parks have established designation, design, followings for their theme or characteristics,” Patronis said.
A public calendar shows the Division of Recreation and Parks will hold public meetings on changes to its management plan.
Conceptual land use maps and meeting location details have been noticed by DEP regarding the plans for nine state parks: Hillsborough River State Park; Honeymoon Island State Park; Oleta River State Park; Jonathan Dickinson State Park; Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park; Anastasia State Park; Camp Helen State Park; Topsail Hill Preserve State Park; and Grayton Beach State Park.
All meetings are scheduled on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m., with each one scheduled for an hour.
At each meeting, an amendment to the park’s use management plan will be considered.
For example, a plan for Honeymoon Island in Dunedin will consider locations to construct four pickleball courts. Right now, the state markets that park as an “escape from the bustle of city life” and a “birdwatcher’s paradise.”
A plan for Topsail Hill Preserve State Park is more dramatic and includes dedicated large portions of the Santa Rosa park for disc golf courses and a 350-room lodge. That could require redesigning a campground and existing cabin area with more infrastructure.
Among the more dramatic plans is for Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County. The plans there call for 18-hole golf courses, which would require the elimination of a currently unused Hobe Mountain boardwalk and observation tower and the relocation of park offices, residences and training facilities in the park now. The state right now promotes the park as 10,000 acres with 16 different natural communities and a series of hiking trails.
The plans are all part of a Great Outdoors Initiative unveiled last week to “expand public access, increase outdoor activities and provide new lodging options across Florida’s state parks—reinforcing the state’s dedication to conservation, the outdoor recreation economy and a high quality of life for Floridians.”
A press release announcing the plans notes the state under Gov. Ron DeSantis has purchased some 260,000 acres of conservation land, most of that part of the Florida Wildlife Corridor.
“Today’s announcement reinforces the DeSantis Administration’s record support for conserving our natural landscapes and commitment to ensuring every Floridian can visit and recreate at Florida’s state parks,” the release said. It also announced 50% discounts for annual passes to state parks for residents.
Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch contributed to this report.
3 comments
Larry Gillis, Libertarian (Cape Coral)
August 22, 2024 at 9:17 am
Ron DeSantis makes the occasional Libertarian sound, but he will never be confused with the real McCoy.
FYI, the Platform of the Libertarian Party of Florida (LPF) addresses this issue directly: ” … X. Environment …
2. State Land Privatization ….. We look forward to the day when all property not required for police and court functions are returned to private ownership and control. … We oppose the creation of new government parks or wilderness and recreation areas. Such parks and areas that already exist should be transferred to non-government ownership. Pending such transfer, their operating costs should be borne by their users rather than by taxpayers. … “
Steve OTWELL
August 22, 2024 at 10:06 am
Worse plans ever for FL State Parks. Assume an alternative motive is involved. Other than attending the very short and limited public meetings on Aug 27. Tell me what I can do and who best to contact to voice serious objections.
Andy
August 22, 2024 at 10:09 am
Developers have a ‘blank check’ to do whatever they want in Florida, as long as the Governor gets his contributions. Primary reason Surfside occurred. but the State instead will regulate and punish every Condominium owner in the State of Florida!