Endorsements keep rolling in for adult-use marijuana amendment

One of the state’s largest unions is throwing its support behind legalizing marijuana for adults.

The Florida chapter of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) is supporting Amendment 3, the group said in a press release.

Morgan Hill, spokesperson for Smart & Safe Florida, welcomed the endorsement.

“We are honored to have SEIU Florida’s endorsement, another important voice in the growing coalition behind passing Amendment 3,” Hill said. “When it comes to keeping our communities whole and providing significant economic windfall for every corner of our state, there’s no question the potential benefit of voting yes this November.”

SEIU Florida Vice President Coyuca Jones said the more than 80,000 SEIU members understand the state’s marijuana laws are out of touch, and they know what’s in play this November, when Amendment 3 is on the ballot.

“SEIU proudly endorses Amendment 3 on the November ballot as a significant step toward true justice and freedom in Florida,” Jones said.

“Legalizing recreational marijuana will not only end the unjust criminalization that has disproportionately affected our communities, but it will also benefit workers by creating new job opportunities and fostering economic growth. By supporting Amendment 3, we are advocating for a fairer, more prosperous future for all Floridians.”

Th effort to legalize recreational marijuana for adults in Florida is one of the more high-profile constitutional amendments that voters will weigh in on in November. In order to pass, 60% of voters must approve the proposal. Twenty-three states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational marijuana for adults.

SEIU’s announcement is the second major endorsement in as many days.

On Tuesday, Broward County State Attorney Harold Pryor announced he is endorsing Amendment 3, noting that legalizing adult-use marijuana will eliminate arrests for what he called “simple” marijuana possession.

“Florida’s marijuana laws were well intentioned but have disproportionately affected our marginalized communities,” Pryor said. “While I have always and will always enforce the laws of the State of Florida, I have seen too many examples of low-level non-violent marijuana charges ruining people’s lives unnecessarily by throwing them into the criminal justice system, which is why I am supporting Amendment 3.”

Other politicians and law enforcement officers who have endorsed Amendment 3 include Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young, Republican Sen. Joe Gruters and Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones. The Libertarian Party of Florida has also endorsed the amendment.

But the Republican Party of Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis oppose the proposed amendment and are encouraging voters to shoot it down in November. The Florida Police Chiefs and Sheriffs Associations have also come out against Amendment 3.

Billionaire Ken Griffin said in a Miami Herald op-ed that he was pledging a total of $20 million to efforts this election cycle. That includes contributions to candidates and to the political committee, Keep Florida Clean, that was recently set up to oppose Amendment 3. Keep Florida Clean is led by James Uthmeier, the Governor’s Chief of Staff.