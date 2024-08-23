Members of Congress join bipartisan slam of Gov. DeSantis’ plan to turn state parks into golf courses

Members of Congress from both sides of the aisle are slamming a plan to build hotels and golf courses in Florida state parks.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat, issued a lengthy statement on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plans to put more active uses in nine state parks.

“Florida natural spaces are unique and special, and I adamantly oppose Governor DeSantis’ radical plan to literally pave paradise and put up a pickleball court,” Castor said.

“He aims to sell out our most beloved parks to the highest bidder under the guise of outdoor recreation. Florida’s unique natural lands and habitats — our state’s identity and way of life — should not be bulldozed to cut developers a cheap deal. DeSantis’ plan will harm our state’s ability to draw over 30 million visitors as many come to enjoy our natural places. This move marks the latest effort by the Governor to prioritize profits over the planet, following his administration’s repeated anti-environment, anti-climate actions.”

Her remarks came a day after Republican U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Brian Mast publicly criticized the proposals. Both lawmakers campaigned extensively with DeSantis when he ran for Governor in 2018, but later endorsed Donald Trump over DeSantis for President during the 2024 cycle.

“Sadly, some politicians are already trying to use this asinine proposal to divide our community along partisan lines. They should be ashamed of themselves for stooping so low,” Mast posted. “We cannot let them succeed! This is above partisanship. We must stay united to fight for our community!”

That came after the Stuart Republican posted, “Over my dead body will there be a golf course at Jonathan Dickinson State Park!”

Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, said he supported Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis for questioning the plans.

“This is the CORRECT take from these solid Florida Men,” Gaetz posted. “Would love to see a trove of state lawmakers join these Republican leaders in this stance.”

He also shared a post from his father, Florida Senate candidate Don Gaetz, questioning the plan. A number of Democratic and Republican state lawmakers are criticizing the proposal, including Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and two other Republicans in line to serve as President of the Florida Senate, Jim Boyd and Jay Trumbull.

Condemnation from Washington is increasingly including voices across the political spectrum.

“We have rampant development across Florida,” said Rep. Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat. “Our state parks are supposed to be preserves that protect water, wildlife and natural recreation. Pleased to join a bipartisan call to stop this shortsighted plan.”

DeSantis Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern issued a statement to the conservative blog Florida’s Voice saying the plan would allow more Floridians to enjoy the state parks.

“Teddy Roosevelt believed that public parks were for the benefit and enjoyment of the people, and we agree with him,” Redfern said. “No administration has done more than we have to conserve Florida’s natural resources, grow conservation lands, and keep our environment pristine. But it’s high time we made public lands more accessible to the public.”