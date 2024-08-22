Florida lawmakers revolt against plan for lodging, golf courses in state parks

Florida legislative leaders are pushing back on plans by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to build lodging and golf courses in state parks.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a Naples Republican, slammed the proposal for nine state parks to redesignate areas for more active uses.

“We have worked hard to improve our state parks with the goal of protecting and preserving natural habitats, and enhancing access to passive recreational activities like hiking, biking or canoeing,” Passidomo posted on X.

“Our vision did not contemplate the addition of golf courses and hotels, which in my view are not in-line with the peaceful and quiet enjoyment of nature. I am open to other ideas, but from what I know at this time, the proposal should not move forward in its current form.”

Passidomo during her two years leading the Senate has pushed for major investment and expansion of the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

Plans by the Department of Environmental Protection were unveiled ahead of public meetings planned simultaneously on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m.

Conceptual land use maps and meeting location details have been noticed by DEP regarding the plans for nine state parks: Hillsborough River State Park; Honeymoon Island State Park; Oleta River State Park; Jonathan Dickinson State Park; Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park; Anastasia State Park; Camp Helen State Park; Topsail Hill Preserve State Park; and Grayton Beach State Park.

Passidomo came out against the plan after both Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis voiced alarm about the proposals.

Other members of the Legislature are also criticizing the plans.

“As a State Senator, I am committed to preserving the unique and irreplaceable natural landscapes that make Florida so special. Today, I stand in strong opposition to the proposed expansion of state parks to include golf courses and associated facilities in our state parks, particularly in Camp Helen, Topsail Hill Preserve and Grayton Beach State Parks, which have been targeted in the initial expansion and hold a place of enormous importance to our district,” posted Sen. Jay Trumbull, a Panama City Republican.

“Our state parks should not be in the business of competing with private enterprise to provide lodging or other commercial amenities. Our state parks are a treasure and they should remain focused on their primary mission: offering a refuge for those who seek to experience Florida’s natural beauty in its purest form. I urge my fellow lawmakers and citizens to join me in protecting these parks from unnecessary development and ensuring that our natural heritage is preserved for all to enjoy.”

Rep. Adam Anderson, a Palm Harbor Republican, criticized the entire Great Outdoors Initiative driving the changes.

“There is nothing great about the Department of Environmental Protection’s announcement of the Great Outdoors Initiative,” Anderson said in a statement. “The proposal to introduce new developments, such as golf courses and additional tourist attractions, poses a significant threat to wildlife habitats and the pristine surroundings that define our state parks. Our state parks are where our families get to experience Florida’s greatest treasures and make lifelong memories. Our focus as a State should be on ways to enhance, not degrade, those memories.

“We should concentrate our efforts and funds on beach renourishment, improving and maintaining our existing structures, and conserving the natural environment of these parks that Floridians love. Florida is already home to numerous golf courses and pickleball courts, and adding more, especially at Honeymoon Island State Park, is not just foolhardy — it’s wrong. These acts could aggravate ongoing environmental challenges, harm our vulnerable coastlines and estuaries, and increase the likelihood of red tide events along the Gulf.”

DEP officials announced the initiative last week, presenting the effort as a boost to Florida’s ecotourism. The agency has responded to the outrage since the announcement was first made.

“There is A LOT of confusion out there about the 2024-25 Great Outdoors Initiative and our efforts to increase public access, recreation and lodging throughout Florida State parks,” reads an X post from DEP.

In a thread of posts, the agency attempts to explain the reasoning behind proposals at each of the nine parks in question. For example, it said visitation is already high at Anastasia State Park, and the state only wants to expand lodging similar to what already exists at parks like Wakulla Springs.

Regarding a controversial plan for two 18-hole golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park, DEP stresses that golf is popular.

“We are considering the addition of golf — one of our nation’s most popular sports — in a way that will minimize habitat impacts and leverage already-disturbed areas,” the thread states.