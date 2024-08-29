August 29, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gators, Hurricanes kick off season Saturday
It's bowl time for the Gators.

Cole PepperAugust 29, 20245min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida to execute man convicted of 1994 killing of college student in Ocala National Forest

APoliticalHeadlines

Tourism adds significant dangers on Florida roads during peak visitation times

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida man set to be executed this week appeals to the Supreme Court for a stay

University of Florida Gators
Both teams have high hopes for the college football season.

The Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes renew their in-state rivalry Saturday in Gainesville as the two teams meet on the football field for the first time in five years (3:30 p.m. ABC).

What should be expected from the two teams?

Florida enters a pivotal season for head coach Billy Napier. After finishing last season 5-7 and missing out on a bowl game, Napier’s seat is at least warm, if not fully hot. Napier’s Top 15 recruiting class last year may help to earn him some leeway, but expectations in the Swamp are for Florida to contend for the SEC East championship every year. So far, Napier has not delivered.

Florida’s biggest advantage over Miami to start the season would seem to be the experience the Gators return. Quarterback Graham Mertz is back for his second season as the starter after an efficient first year, though he will be expected to produce more big plays than he did a season ago. Freshman D.J. Lagway was one of the top recruits in his class. He is waiting in the wings, but Napier has been effusive in his praise of Mertz.

“We have one of the best quarterbacks in the entire country on our team in Graham Mertz,” Napier said on Wednesday. “You start with that. He’s a leader of our team. It’s been his team from Day 1 of the offseason and he’s been fantastic.”

Other key returning players include running back Montrell Johnson Jr. and wide receiver Tre Wilson. Both will be expected to shoulder more of the load. Johnson will not have Trevor Etienne to share carries in the backfield after Etienne transferred to Georgia. Wilson, meanwhile, will be the focal point of opposing secondaries with the departure of Ricky Pearsall to the NFL draft.

On the offensive line, left tackle Austin Barber and center Jake Slaughter return as starters. The unit struggled last season and must play better to allow Mertz more time to throw downfield.

On defense, the secondary is likely to be the strength of the Gators team. Safety Jordan Castell is a physical player who had three interceptions last season. He was named to the All-SEC freshman team. Florida will look for more out of Castell in his sophomore campaign.

Like Florida, Miami enjoyed a strong recruiting class last year. Head coach Mario Cristobal’s class was ranked fourth best in the nation. The Hurricanes finished last season 7-6 and lost to Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl. Like Florida, expectations are for the Canes to be much better this year. Miami opened the season ranked 19th in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll.

Miami added Washington State transfer Cam Ward at quarterback. He will have some experienced receivers to throw to. Xavier Restrepo led the Hurricanes with 85 receptions last season while Jacolby George caught a team-high eight touchdowns.

The Hurricanes will have to handle the crowd noise in Gainesville. The game is highly anticipated and expected to be a full house.

“It’s a loud place, they do a great job getting ready for a game,” Cristobal said. “The noise level itself you have to simulate in practice, but it can’t be counted on. That’s why we have other methods of communications, the wrist bands, the signals.”

Post Views: 0

Cole Pepper

Cole Pepper has covered professional, college and high school sports in Florida since 1996. Originally from the Kansas City area, Pepper came to Jacksonville to launch a sports radio station, the first step in a career that has included work in radio, television, and online reporting. He was the studio host for the Jaguars radio network for 15 seasons and now consults for JAX USL, the group bringing professional men's and women's soccer to northeast Florida. You can reach Cole at [email protected] or on Twitter @ColePepper

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSchool Districts being pitched to add new financial literacy curriculum program

next‘Character, integrity and commitment’: 7 more local leaders back James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories