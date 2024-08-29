August 29, 2024
Gov. DeSantis rejects ‘chatter’ that he’s losing ‘grip’ over Florida Republicans

Ron DeSantis
'I've never categorized as me having a grip on anything.'

Florida’s Governor is taking heat from the Tampa Bay Times and other outlets for having lost control of Republicans in the state in the wake of vociferous condemnation of the now-scuttled “Great Outdoors Initiative” to bring hotels and golf courses to parks.

But Gov. Ron DeSantis suggests those critiques are misplaced.

“First of all, I’ve never categorized (it) as me having a grip on anything,” DeSantis said while speaking to press at the Citrus County Property Appraiser’s Office in Crystal River.

DeSantis said as Governor, he simply has “an ability to set an agenda and deliver the agenda,” before chiding unnamed people for “misunderstanding politics.”

“They try to make everything so political about, you know, this person is dictating,” he said. DeSantis said that what people see as a “grip” on the Legislature really is an ability to work together with lawmakers on fighting “illegal immigration,” forging “economic policy,” and battling with “(Joe) Biden’s border crisis.”

DeSantis, who routinely posts conservative outlets’ articles on his X account, said he doesn’t pay attention to media talk.

“I’ve never been one to follow chatter at all. I do not care about it. I don’t read the chatter. I don’t listen to the chatter. I don’t do anything because the chatter changes, you know, on a daily basis, news cycles change. That is not the way you can be a leader, by worrying about chatter,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis disowned the aforementioned “Great Outdoors Initiative” on Wednesday, falsely claiming the state’s Department of Environmental Protection didn’t announce the plan on Election Day last week.

“A lot of that stuff was just half-baked and it was not ready for prime time when it was,” he said at a press conference. “And it was intentionally leaked out to a left-wing group to try to create a narrative.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • rick whitaker

    August 29, 2024 at 12:16 pm

    has desantis started crying in public yet? let me know when someone spots him balling.

    Reply

  • Michael K

    August 29, 2024 at 12:18 pm

    Grip. Therein lies the problem. Trumpism is more akin to the mafia than reorientation and compromise – in service to all people you are sworn to serve.

    Reply

Categories