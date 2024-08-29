Ron DeSantis thinks Supreme Court might back Kamala Harris on taxing unrealized capital gains

Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t been shy about criticizing the most conservative U.S. Supreme Court in decades for not being reliably right-wing enough, and he revisited those qualms during his latest condemnation of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Arguing that there is “no source of constitutional authority for Harris to try to tax unrealized (capital) gains,” DeSantis cast doubt on whether the high court would see it that way in the end.

“I’d hope to say that the Supreme Court would nix it. But, you know, these Judges, you just don’t know. I mean, sometimes they’re good but then sometimes they don’t do what’s right,” DeSantis said while speaking to press at the Citrus County Property Appraiser’s Office in Crystal River.

The Governor has criticized the Supreme Court frequently in recent years, with some of his sharpest rejoinders coming after Donald Trump picked three Justices during his term in office.

He said last year during his campaign for President that Trump’s picks don’t measure up to real conservatives like Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. He said the “Republican appointees are not in lockstep,” as evidenced by Brett Kavanaugh deciding to “go left,” and Neil Gorsuch’s “opinion reinterpreting the Civil Rights Act from 1964 to include protecting transgender individuals.

Independent reports suggest the Harris plan would only apply to people worth more than $100 million, exempting most Floridians. But DeSantis contends that it would also have a trickle-down effect on the middle class, meaning it would hurt more people than a hypothetical “massive billionaire” selling stock to make up for unactualized profits.

“You could be a retired cop, a retired teacher that has a 401(k). If you have that stock that is going to affect you, because the value will go down. It’s going to create huge volatility in the marketplace to be able to do that,” DeSantis predicted.