November 18, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis vents about Donald Trump picks moving SCOTUS to ‘the left’
U.S. Supreme Court. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiNovember 18, 20234min1

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis reveals he’s a ‘cookies and cream’ guy

HeadlinesTallahassee

Mason DeSantis ‘upset’ about North Alabama vs. FSU football game being called a ‘toss up’

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

GOP candidates get personal during Iowa ‘family discussion’

Supreme Court
The Governor criticized Kavanaugh and Gorsuch during an Iowa event Saturday.

When it comes to the last Republican President’s Supreme Court picks, Ron DeSantis’ verdict is in.

They don’t measure up to real conservatives like Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, he said Saturday in Pella, Iowa,

The Governor noted that contrary to liberal picks from the past, Trump’s “Republican appointees are not in lockstep.”

He saw Brett Kavanaugh “go left,” and said that Neil Gorsuch was even worse.

“He wrote an opinion reinterpreting the Civil Rights Act from 1964 to include transgenderism,” DeSantis said, regarding a ruling in 2020. “They didn’t even know what it was then.”

“In Title VII, Congress outlawed discrimination in the workplace on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. Today, we must decide whether an employer can fire someone simply for being homosexual or transgender. The answer is clear. An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids,” Gorsuch wrote at the time.

DeSantis suggested that when the next president replaces conservative stalwarts Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, picking “good judges” is not enough.

“If you replace them with one of those three, like a Kavanaugh. that moves the court to the left, doesn’t keep it where it is,” DeSantis said. “As a president, you got to know that we’re going to need justices in the mold of it, Alito, in the mold of Clarence Thomas to replace them and then any other vacancies that may occur, because if you don’t get that right, then you’re moving the court in a more leftward direction.”

DeSantis has said he expects to be able to replace up to four justices if elected President next November.

He has also said he sees a path to a “7-2” conservative majority on the Supreme Court if he is elected President.

“It is possible that in those eight years, we’d have the opportunity to fortify justices, Alito and Thomas as well as actually make improvements with those others. And if you were able to do that, you would have a 7 to 2 conservative majority on the Supreme Court that would last a quarter century,” the Governor told the National Religious Broadcasters Convention in May.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis reveals he's a 'cookies and cream' guy

One comment

  • Silly Wabbit

    November 18, 2023 at 1:12 pm

    He kwazy.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories