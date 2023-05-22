Ron DeSantis eyes SCOTUS replacements in next eight years

Gov. Ron DeSantis is mulling changes to come to the Supreme Court in “the next eight years,” in remarks that clearly seem tailored to his impending 2024 Presidential campaign.

DeSantis, addressing the National Religious Broadcasters Convention, outlined his belief that many jurists may have to be replaced, outlining an opportunity for a potential “7-2” conservative court.

“You know, the US Supreme Court with some of the recent appointments is in a much better spot than it’s been in a long time. But I think if you look over, you know, the next two presidential terms, there is a good chance that you could be called upon to seek replacements for Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito,” DeSantis said, referring to two conservative standard bearers.

“And the issue with that is you can’t really do better than those two. They are the gold standard for jurisprudence. And so you got to make sure that we’re appointing people who are going to be as close to that standard as possible,” DeSantis said.

The Governor noted that it could go wrong.

“If you replace a Clarence Thomas with somebody like a John Roberts or somebody like that, then you’re going to actually see the court move to the left and you can’t do that,” DeSantis said.

“I also think if you, if you look over those eight years, you very well could be called upon to replace Chief Justice John Roberts and perhaps even someone like Justice Sonia Sotomayor.”

“So it is possible that in those eight years, we’d have the opportunity to fortify justices, Alito and Thomas as well as actually make improvements with those others. And if you were able to do that, you would have a 7 to 2 conservative majority on the Supreme Court that would last a quarter century,” the Governor noted.