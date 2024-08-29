August 29, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tri-county Realtors back Norby Belz for Fort Lauderdale Commission

Jesse SchecknerAugust 29, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Kionne McGhee biopic ‘The Reject’ to headline Urban Film Festival in Miami

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Democrats in U.S. Senate, House races win endorsements from health care advocacy group

HeadlinesUniversities

UF named fourth-best public higher ed institution in U.S., according to new Forbes analysis

Norby Belz
Belz is running to unseat Commissioner John Herbst.

An organization representing the interests of more than 30,000 real estate professionals across three counties in Southeast Florida wants small-business owner Norby Belz on the Fort Lauderdale City Commission.

Belz’s campaign for the Commission’s District 1 seat announced that the Broward, Palm Beach and St. Lucie Realtors group is backing his bid.

The campaign called the nod a “significant endorsement” that “highlights Norby’s commitment to smart growth, affordable housing, and maintaining the vibrancy of Fort Lauderdale’s neighborhoods.”

Belz called the endorsement, which joins another from the environmentally focused Sierra Club, an honor.

“Our city is growing rapidly, and we need to ensure that development is both responsible and sustainable,” he said in a statement.

“I’m committed to working closely with the real estate community to create policies that balance growth with the preservation of our unique neighborhoods and ensure that Fort Lauderdale remains an accessible and welcoming place for all.”

Belz, a first-time candidate, is the founder and CEO of Seva Learning, a business and career coaching company in Fort Lauderdale. He previously worked at his alma mater, the University of Kansas Medical Center.

He’s running to supplant Commissioner John Herbst, who won his seat in 2022 by 17 points. Herbst worked as an auditor for Fort Lauderdale for 16 years before the Commission fired him in 2022 for opening an investigation into former Police Chief Larry Scirotto’s off-duty work.

He ran in a Special Election later that year and won a seat to join them on the dais.

District 1 covers the northernmost portion of Fort Lauderdale, with parts abutting the city’s western boundary and others containing beaches along the Atlantic Ocean.

The city’s election coincides with the General Election on Nov. 5.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis thinks Supreme Court might back Kamala Harris on taxing unrealized capital gains

nextRon DeSantis says Florida teams would have won College Football Playoff decades ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories