August 29, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

UF named fourth-best public higher ed institution in U.S., according to new Forbes analysis
UF was named a "New Ivie" by Forbes.

Drew DixonAugust 29, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Kionne McGhee biopic ‘The Reject’ to headline Urban Film Festival in Miami

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Democrats in U.S. Senate, House races win endorsements from health care advocacy group

APoliticalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says Florida teams would have won College Football Playoff decades ago

Gainesville, FL, USA - May 11, 2016: An entrance to the Universi
The high ranking for UF comes only months after the publication named the school as a 'New Ivy.'

The Forbes annual list of top public colleges and universities in America puts the University of Florida (UF) at No. 4 on the list.

According to the analysis by Forbes writers, UF offers “students high earning potential with low debt burdens and a great return on their investment.” Tuition costs also played a major role in the high ranking for UF.

Three California schools ranked above UF on the list: University of California, Berkley, at No. 1; University of California, Los Angeles, at No. 2; and University of California, San Diego, at No. 3.

Other public colleges and universities ranked in the Top 10 included the University of Michigan, the University of North Carolina and the University of Virginia, among others.

“The University of Florida accomplishes great things, and we are not slowing down,” Chair of the UF Board of Trustees Mori Hosseini said in a prepared statement. “This ranking is another recognition of our world-changing mission as an elite and practical university. This board of trustees moves forward when we dare to be bold.”

A UF news release said graduates from the university make a median annual salary of $56,398 within six years after they enroll in the institution, and average $123,700 within a decade.

The Forbes public college ranking published this week comes only four months after UF was named one of the “New Ivy League” colleges by the same publication. In April, the magazine said UF is becoming increasingly attractive to many employers who are “souring on Ivy League grads” and are seeking new hires elsewhere from public universities that are graduating students just as capable of entering the workforce. A significant shift in the Forbes analysis in April focused on public colleges and universities.

“The University of Florida has had an unparalleled trajectory,” said Interim President Kent Fuchs. “We are going to keep our foot on the gas to enhance our university’s excellence and reputation.”

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis says Florida teams would have won College Football Playoff decades ago

nextDemocrats in U.S. Senate, House races win endorsements from health care advocacy group

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories