UF named fourth-best public higher ed institution in U.S., according to new Forbes analysis

The Forbes annual list of top public colleges and universities in America puts the University of Florida (UF) at No. 4 on the list.

According to the analysis by Forbes writers, UF offers “students high earning potential with low debt burdens and a great return on their investment.” Tuition costs also played a major role in the high ranking for UF.

Three California schools ranked above UF on the list: University of California, Berkley, at No. 1; University of California, Los Angeles, at No. 2; and University of California, San Diego, at No. 3.

Other public colleges and universities ranked in the Top 10 included the University of Michigan, the University of North Carolina and the University of Virginia, among others.

“The University of Florida accomplishes great things, and we are not slowing down,” Chair of the UF Board of Trustees Mori Hosseini said in a prepared statement. “This ranking is another recognition of our world-changing mission as an elite and practical university. This board of trustees moves forward when we dare to be bold.”

A UF news release said graduates from the university make a median annual salary of $56,398 within six years after they enroll in the institution, and average $123,700 within a decade.

The Forbes public college ranking published this week comes only four months after UF was named one of the “New Ivy League” colleges by the same publication. In April, the magazine said UF is becoming increasingly attractive to many employers who are “souring on Ivy League grads” and are seeking new hires elsewhere from public universities that are graduating students just as capable of entering the workforce. A significant shift in the Forbes analysis in April focused on public colleges and universities.

“The University of Florida has had an unparalleled trajectory,” said Interim President Kent Fuchs. “We are going to keep our foot on the gas to enhance our university’s excellence and reputation.”