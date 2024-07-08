July 8, 2024
‘Exactly what our city needs’: Sierra Club endorses Norby Belz for Fort Lauderdale Commission

Ryan Nicol

Norby Belz
'It's inspiring to have the confidence of our community's most dedicated advocates working to protect our home for generations to come.

One of the nation’s leading environmental organizations is backing small-business owner Norby Belz as he pursues the District 1 seat on the Fort Lauderdale City Commission.

“The Sierra Club is proud to endorse Norby Belz,” said Sierra Club member Andy Deering, who lives in Fort Lauderdale. “We believe Norby’s leadership will be instrumental in addressing the current and future challenges facing Fort Lauderdale. His commitment to environmental protection, sustainable development, and collaboration with stakeholders is exactly what our city needs.”

Norby is seeking to oust incumbent Commissioner John Herbst in the contest. He thanked the Sierra Club for supporting his efforts in a prepared statement.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Sierra Club,” Belz said. “It’s inspiring to have the confidence of our community’s most dedicated advocates working to protect our home for generations to come. I am committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure a sustainable and thriving future for our community.”

Herbst is facing a challenge from Belz after winning the District 1 seat by 17 points in 2022. He previously worked as an auditor for the city for 16 years before being fired by the Commission after looking into Police Chief Larry Scirotto’s work habits. He then ran and won a seat to join them on the dais.

It is Belz’s first run for political office. He is the founder and CEO of Seva Learning, a business and career coaching company in Fort Lauderdale. He also previously worked at his alma mater, the University of Kansas Medical Center.

The contest between Belz and Herbst will take place on Nov. 5, the same day as this year’s General Election.

District 1 covers Fort Lauderdale’s northernmost portion, with parts abutting the city’s western boundary and others containing beaches along the Atlantic Ocean.

___

Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

Ryan Nicol

