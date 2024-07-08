‘New golden age for America’: Donald Trump campaign gives RNC rundown

The Donald Trump presidential campaign is promising that their candidate will outline a vision for a “new golden age for America” at the Republican National Convention.

That communique details the plan for the four-day event in Milwaukee from July 15 through July 18, described as “the ‘Make America Great Once Again’ Convention.”

Principals with the campaign and the Republican National Committee are, as one would expect, trumpeting the event as one that will propel the former President back into the White House next January.

“From the beginning of President Donald J. Trump’s campaign to Make America Great Again, we’ve received an outpouring of support from everyday Americans who are ready to turn the page on the last four years of failure, disaster, and embarrassment at home and abroad, said Senior Advisors Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita.

“The 2024 Republican National Convention will showcase President Trump’s vision to turn our country around and launch our America First movement to victory come November.”

“The 2024 Republican National Convention will undoubtedly continue to build the energy and momentum necessary to drive President Donald J. Trump to victory this fall,” added RNC Chairman Michael Whatley and Co-Chairman Lara Trump.

“It’s no coincidence the Convention will lay out President Trump’s vision to restore America in Wisconsin — ground-zero on the road back to the White House.”

Each night has a specific theme.

Monday’s “Make America Wealthy Again” will outline how a “second Trump administration will turn the page on the mindless ‘Bidenomics’ agenda and usher in a new age of prosperity.”

“Make America Safe Once Again,” which is Tuesday’s motif, will demonstrate how the former President “will stand up for our law enforcement and put an end to the senseless crime spree and drug flow that plague America.”

“Under President Trump’s vision, America will once again be strong and secure and put an end to the Biden-Harris administration’s weakness. President Donald J. Trump will secure our borders, curb Chinese and Iranian threats, and restore America’s rightful standing on the world stage,” promises the campaign regarding Wednesday’s “Make America Strong Once Again” block.

Thursday promises the culmination.

“President Donald J. Trump will usher in a new golden age for America. At home and abroad, America’s standing will be restored. American families will once again experience prosperity, safety, and strength. Our decaying and decrepit cities and communities will experience a resurgence. Americans will once again have reason to harbor hope and optimism for the future of our country. President Trump will Make America Great Once Again!”