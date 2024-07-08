July 8, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘New golden age for America’: Donald Trump campaign gives RNC rundown
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiJuly 8, 20244min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump unveils GOP platform dedicated to the ‘forgotten men and women of America’

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Latest Lincoln Project ad predicts dystopian future if Donald Trump wins again

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘Exactly what our city needs’: Sierra Club endorses Norby Belz for Fort Lauderdale Commission

Trump
A week before the event, some thematic clarity is being offered.

The Donald Trump presidential campaign is promising that their candidate will outline a vision for a “new golden age for America” at the Republican National Convention.

That communique details the plan for the four-day event in Milwaukee from July 15 through July 18, described as “the ‘Make America Great Once Again’ Convention.”

Principals with the campaign and the Republican National Committee are, as one would expect, trumpeting the event as one that will propel the former President back into the White House next January.

“From the beginning of President Donald J. Trump’s campaign to Make America Great Again, we’ve received an outpouring of support from everyday Americans who are ready to turn the page on the last four years of failure, disaster, and embarrassment at home and abroad, said Senior Advisors Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita.

“The 2024 Republican National Convention will showcase President Trump’s vision to turn our country around and launch our America First movement to victory come November.”

“The 2024 Republican National Convention will undoubtedly continue to build the energy and momentum necessary to drive President Donald J. Trump to victory this fall,” added RNC Chairman Michael Whatley and Co-Chairman Lara Trump.

“It’s no coincidence the Convention will lay out President Trump’s vision to restore America in Wisconsin — ground-zero on the road back to the White House.”

Each night has a specific theme.

Monday’s “Make America Wealthy Again” will outline how a “second Trump administration will turn the page on the mindless ‘Bidenomics’ agenda and usher in a new age of prosperity.”

“Make America Safe Once Again,” which is Tuesday’s motif, will demonstrate how the former President “will stand up for our law enforcement and put an end to the senseless crime spree and drug flow that plague America.”

“Under President Trump’s vision, America will once again be strong and secure and put an end to the Biden-Harris administration’s weakness. President Donald J. Trump will secure our borders, curb Chinese and Iranian threats, and restore America’s rightful standing on the world stage,” promises the campaign regarding Wednesday’s “Make America Strong Once Again” block.

Thursday promises the culmination.

“President Donald J. Trump will usher in a new golden age for America. At home and abroad, America’s standing will be restored. American families will once again experience prosperity, safety, and strength. Our decaying and decrepit cities and communities will experience a resurgence. Americans will once again have reason to harbor hope and optimism for the future of our country. President Trump will Make America Great Once Again!”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Exactly what our city needs': Sierra Club endorses Norby Belz for Fort Lauderdale Commission

nextLatest Lincoln Project ad predicts dystopian future if Donald Trump wins again

One comment

  • My Take

    July 8, 2024 at 3:21 pm

    We will feast on unicorn.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories