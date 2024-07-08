Latest Lincoln Project ad predicts dystopian future if Donald Trump wins again

An ominous video from The Lincoln Project predicts mass chaos and arrests of Democratic Governors if Donald Trump wins the presidency.

The four-minute “Aftermath” video compiles the most controversial elements of Project 2025 — a blueprint for the Trump administration made by the Heritage Foundation to implement a lasting right-wing agenda — with the consequences of recent Supreme Court decisions.

The video imagines a dispirited and divided Democratic campaign falling to Trump’s rhetoric, displaying pictures of Trump’s 2017 inauguration as a reminder the GOP leader has won before. “Unfortunately, he keeps his promises,” a narrator says.

The video describes women having menstrual cycles tracked by government and arrested for seeking out-of-state abortions, an expanded Supreme Court of lackeys declaring crimes by the President as “official acts” but insubordination by blue state leaders as crimes, and the withdrawal of the U.S. from NATO leading to the assassination of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Lincoln Project, formed by former Republican campaign operatives, for years has produced hard-hitting anti-Trump ads.

This ad was released as President Joe Biden resists Democratic pressure to step aside as his party’s 2024 nominee. But officials with The Lincoln Project said they will keep their focus where it has long remained: spotlighting Trump’s authoritarian policies and practices.

“This election has always been a referendum on Trump and his intentions to pursue an anti-democracy agenda,” reads an email from Emily Quartz, deputy press secretary for The Lincoln Project. “The Lincoln Project is staying on mission by making sure voters know what is truly at stake if Trump wins and that beating Trump is the only thing that matters.”

The ad lays out many directives from the Project 2025 agenda, including replacing more than 50,000 civil servants with “hard-line MAGA loyalists.”

“The federal oath of office now requires declaring loyalty to the President, not the Constitution,” a narrator states.

It then predicts Trump will order the arrest of members of the House’s Jan. 6 Commission — a group that notably includes former U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, an Orlando Democrat — and former political opponents for “treason, election interference and conspiracy.” Meanwhile, the ad predicts Trump will pardon — and in some cases hire — rioters who stormed the Capitol and award them a presidential medal.

Another apparent veiled reference to a Florida figure? It predicts Trump will appoint a “disgraced ex-General” as his Secretary of Defense who will fire over 400 career military Generals and Admirals, “leaving the military leaderless.” That description could describe Michael Flynn, a former Trump National Security Advisor who now lives in Venice and has been a regular speaker at QAnon gatherings advocating for military coups.

On the abortion front, the ad predicts that the Department of Health and Human Services, with an assist from a U.S. House lead by Republican Speaker Mike Johnson, will outlaw abortion-inducing drugs like Mifepristone, and prevent women from leaving states that limit abortion (like Florida) for the purposes of obtaining abortions where the practice is legal.

Some of its most foreboding predictions involve immigration policy, anticipating Trump will end birthright citizenship and immediately make many U.S.-born citizens undocumented, then rounding individuals up in camps before deporting them to other nations.

Finally, it predicts that Trump, based on false claims that the 2020 election was rigged, will set himself up to run for a third term in 2028.

“If you hear all this and believe it isn’t possible,” the narrator closes, “then ask yourself, what did you believe was impossible just eight years ago?”