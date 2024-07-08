July 8, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody agitated over Joe Biden ‘weaseling’ his way into washing machine regs

A.G. GancarskiJuly 8, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘Exactly what our city needs’: Sierra Club endorses Norby Belz for Fort Lauderdale Commission

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Sierra Club Florida selects Jessica Clark Wisdom as new Development Director

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

‘A crucial voice’: Equality Florida Action PAC backs Ashley Gantt in HD 109

moody
The AG vows to 'push back to keep these senseless policies out of American households.'

Attorney General Ashley Moody isn’t buying the federal government’s spin cycle when it comes to how washing machines should operate.

“The (Joe) Biden administration remains adamant on continuing to push radical, stringent and costly energy policies directly into your household in hopes that no one will notice — this time, weaseling into our laundry rooms,” Moody said in a prepared statement.

“As a mom and your Attorney General, I am proud to fight on behalf of moms against white baseball pants and push back to keep these senseless policies out of American households.”

Moody — along with her colleagues from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia — is taking issue with new federal standards on washing machines imposed by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The Monday letter, led by Florida’s top cop, charges the executive branch with “regulatory overreach” that will drive “appliance price hikes” and that will “leave consumers struggling with washers that take longer to clean clothes.”

The communique takes issue with “administrative arm-twisting” that ignored “issues raised by important stakeholders during the period for comments on the proposed rule,” contending also that their states were ignored in favor of liberal bastions and left-leaning “niche advocacy groups” such as the Alliance for Water Efficiency, the Northwest Energy Efficiency Alliance, the Natural Resource Defense Council, Earthjustice, and the National Consumer Law Center.

The Attorneys General seem to recognize that the rule isn’t likely to be rescinded, but they seek “notice and comment rulemaking” before the regulation takes effect.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPersonnel note: Sierra Club Florida selects Jessica Clark Wisdom as new Development Director

next'Exactly what our city needs': Sierra Club endorses Norby Belz for Fort Lauderdale Commission

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories