Ashley Moody agitated over Joe Biden ‘weaseling’ his way into washing machine regs

Attorney General Ashley Moody isn’t buying the federal government’s spin cycle when it comes to how washing machines should operate.

“The (Joe) Biden administration remains adamant on continuing to push radical, stringent and costly energy policies directly into your household in hopes that no one will notice — this time, weaseling into our laundry rooms,” Moody said in a prepared statement.

“As a mom and your Attorney General, I am proud to fight on behalf of moms against white baseball pants and push back to keep these senseless policies out of American households.”

Moody — along with her colleagues from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia — is taking issue with new federal standards on washing machines imposed by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The Monday letter, led by Florida’s top cop, charges the executive branch with “regulatory overreach” that will drive “appliance price hikes” and that will “leave consumers struggling with washers that take longer to clean clothes.”

The communique takes issue with “administrative arm-twisting” that ignored “issues raised by important stakeholders during the period for comments on the proposed rule,” contending also that their states were ignored in favor of liberal bastions and left-leaning “niche advocacy groups” such as the Alliance for Water Efficiency, the Northwest Energy Efficiency Alliance, the Natural Resource Defense Council, Earthjustice, and the National Consumer Law Center.

The Attorneys General seem to recognize that the rule isn’t likely to be rescinded, but they seek “notice and comment rulemaking” before the regulation takes effect.