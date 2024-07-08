July 8, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Sierra Club Florida selects Jessica Clark Wisdom as new Development Director

A.G. GancarskiJuly 8, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘Exactly what our city needs’: Sierra Club endorses Norby Belz for Fort Lauderdale Commission

FederalHeadlines

Ashley Moody agitated over Joe Biden ‘weaseling’ his way into washing machine regs

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

‘A crucial voice’: Equality Florida Action PAC backs Ashley Gantt in HD 109

Jessica Clark Wisdom via FB
The experienced fundraiser has a long history in Democratic politics.

An in-state environmental group is bringing on an experienced Democratic political operative from Lee County to fill its Development Director role.

A news release from Sierra Club Florida announced that Jessica Clark Wisdom would take over that role. Wisdom “held key leadership positions with Obama for America, where she played a pivotal role in orchestrating successful fundraising campaigns in Florida, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” the press release noted.

“She further demonstrated her acumen in political advocacy and campaign management when she served as Deputy Campaign Manager for Charlie Crist’s campaign for Governor,” the Sierra Club added.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jessica Clark Wisdom as Sierra Club Florida’s Development Director,” said Susannah Randolph, Sierra Club Florida Chapter Director.

“The Florida environmental movement has entered a critical time, and it’s crucial we are cultivating relationships that can deliver dramatic, lasting change for our state in 2024 and beyond. Jessica’s expertise and leadership are an invaluable addition to our team, and we are confident she will take our Chapter’s fundraising success to new heights in her role.”

The Sierra Club has been a frequent critic of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The group claimed last year that he had “continuously failed Florida’s environment, residents, economy, and democracy throughout his tenure as Governor.”

“I am delighted and honored to join Sierra Club Florida as the Chapter’s Development Director,” Wisdom said.

“Throughout my career, I have been dedicated to advancing progressive causes and building diverse coalitions that are united for positive change. I look forward to working with environmental advocates and supporters of all backgrounds to further Sierra Club Florida’s mission of creating a better, brighter future for our state.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'A crucial voice': Equality Florida Action PAC backs Ashley Gantt in HD 109

nextAshley Moody agitated over Joe Biden 'weaseling' his way into washing machine regs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories