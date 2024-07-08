Personnel note: Sierra Club Florida selects Jessica Clark Wisdom as new Development Director

An in-state environmental group is bringing on an experienced Democratic political operative from Lee County to fill its Development Director role.

A news release from Sierra Club Florida announced that Jessica Clark Wisdom would take over that role. Wisdom “held key leadership positions with Obama for America, where she played a pivotal role in orchestrating successful fundraising campaigns in Florida, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” the press release noted.

“She further demonstrated her acumen in political advocacy and campaign management when she served as Deputy Campaign Manager for Charlie Crist’s campaign for Governor,” the Sierra Club added.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jessica Clark Wisdom as Sierra Club Florida’s Development Director,” said Susannah Randolph, Sierra Club Florida Chapter Director.

“The Florida environmental movement has entered a critical time, and it’s crucial we are cultivating relationships that can deliver dramatic, lasting change for our state in 2024 and beyond. Jessica’s expertise and leadership are an invaluable addition to our team, and we are confident she will take our Chapter’s fundraising success to new heights in her role.”

The Sierra Club has been a frequent critic of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The group claimed last year that he had “continuously failed Florida’s environment, residents, economy, and democracy throughout his tenure as Governor.”

“I am delighted and honored to join Sierra Club Florida as the Chapter’s Development Director,” Wisdom said.

“Throughout my career, I have been dedicated to advancing progressive causes and building diverse coalitions that are united for positive change. I look forward to working with environmental advocates and supporters of all backgrounds to further Sierra Club Florida’s mission of creating a better, brighter future for our state.”