Hispanic Police Officers Association endorses Rosie Cordero-Stutz for Miami-Dade Sheriff

Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz’s campaign for Sheriff now has the vocal support of the county’s Hispanic Police Officers Association (HPOA) chapter.

The HPOA voted at its Sept. 12 meeting to endorse Cordero-Stutz, who last month won an 11-way Republican Primary for Sheriff. She faces Miami-Dade Public Safety Chief James Reyes, a Democrat, in the General Election.

HPOA President Carlos Arguelles said Cordero-Stutz’s nearly three decades of uninterrupted service with the Miami-Dade Police Department factored heavily into the organization’s decision to back her.

“Members praise her 30 years of experience with the Miami-Dade County Police Department as an ideal qualification for Sheriff,” he said in a statement.

“Her commitment to keeping her community safe, her strong values and dedication to upholding the law is undeniable.”

Cordero-Stutz said in a statement that she is “incredibly honored” to add the HPOA to her list of supporters, which also includes Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart and Carlos Giménez, the Florida Fraternal Order of Police and 27 current Florida Sheriffs, among others.

She also carries an endorsement from retired Miami-Dade Police Maj. Mario Knapp, one of several former Primary opponents who have since gotten behind her campaign. The Hispanic Police Officers Association of Miami-Dade initially endorsed Knapp in March.

Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when county voters eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the agency. Instead, the Mayor today serves as the de facto Sheriff and has since had an appointed Police Director who reports to them.

That will soon change, due to a 2018 referendum in which 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring that the county join Florida’s 66 other counties in having an elected Sheriff.

The candidates have agreed to debate in English on Oct. 6. Reyes’ campaign agreed to a Spanish-language debate on Oct. 20. Florida Politics asked Cordero-Stutz’s campaign whether it has accepted the second debate terms, but received no response by press time.

The General Election is Nov. 5.