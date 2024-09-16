September 16, 2024
Mike Waltz raises questions about Secret Service’s ‘cookie-cutter’ protective approach in wake of latest Donald Trump threat

A.G. Gancarski

waltz
'They need to change this.'

A Central Florida Congressman who is already on a committee investigating the first attempt on Donald Trump’s life has questions about the most recent close call.

Among them: why protection for the former President still isn’t where it should be.

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz has questions about “how the Secret Service allocates its resources,” saying that what works for Jimmy Carter (who is in hospice) and George W. Bush “painting in his barn” doesn’t work for Trump, given “how active he is and how the threats are coming in both foreign and domestic.”

“They need to change this and make it threat based protective details rather than just this kind of cookie-cutter approach,” Waltz advised on Fox News’ “America Reports.”

The FBI called the actions of Ryan Routh an “attempted assassination” Sunday. Routh was ahead of the former President who was shooting a round at his golf course, and his stand was compromised by a Secret Service officer who saw the barrel of the semiautomatic weapon and fired. Eventually, Routh was apprehended in a different county.

Waltz also noted that Routh should have been on the radar of intelligence agencies, given his “anti-Israel rhetoric in terms of Oct. 7 and his online book … apologizing to Iran, calling for Iran to assassinate the president and saying he’d be certainly willing to help.”

Per The Associated Press, Routh declared Iran “free” to “assassinate” Trump in his manifesto called “Ukraine’s unwinnable war.”

__

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014.

  • Kamala is Brat 🌴🥥🌴

    September 16, 2024 at 3:46 pm

    There are too many assault weapons in the hands of crazy people. Republicans are enablers of America’s ridiculous gun policies.

Categories