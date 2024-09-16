Ron DeSantis now says he saw ‘vulnerability’ at golf course where Donald Trump was nearly shot

Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t completely surprised by the latest would-be assassin of former President Donald Trump.

During an interview on 92.5 FOX News, the Governor said that the “par three” hole on the golf course was less than secure, based on his personal experience.

“I’ve played that golf course with President Trump many times,” DeSantis told host Spencer Roach, who himself is a state Representative.

“You probably go another 20-30 yards and you have the street and the fence line, the sixth tee is behind the fifth green right there on the fence line. The six hole plays all on that fence line. And then the seventh tee is right about the fence line. So I remember playing with him when he was President and thinking, ‘You know what? That is definitely a vulnerability because if you get into those bushes, you’ve got those three holes that would be exposed within a few hundred yards.'”

DeSantis said the would-be assassin “was able to get to take a weapon and some accouterments and burrow himself into those bushes there, which you know, if you, if you’re familiar with that golf course, that is the No. 1 point of vulnerability.”

DeSantis also discussed the state investigation of the Trump incident, saying it was necessary given scant information given out federally about other mass shooters, including the man who tried to take out Trump earlier this year at a Pennsylvania rally, and another mass murderer from last decade.

“Think about the shooting in Las Vegas that happened — when was that, 7-8 years ago — killed 40-50 people on the Las Vegas strip. And we never have heard anything about this guy. It just got memory holed,” DeSantis said, referring to the massacre that killed 58 and injured hundreds more.

Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested Sunday shortly after shots were fired at the golf course where Trump was playing.